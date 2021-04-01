News

How we brought home stranded 21,000 Nigerian migrants

Author Francis Ogbuagu

The International Organisation Migration (IOM) in coordination with the federal government, yesterday, said it has facilitated and voluntarily returned over 21,000 Nigerians stranded in Libya, Niger, Mali, European countries and other transit and destination countries.

Head of Sub-office, IOM, Benin, Wintana Tarekegn, disclosed this during a town hall meeting on Safe Migration held in Benin City. “IOM in coordination with the federal government of Nigeria has facilitated to voluntarily return over 21,000 Nigerians migrants stranded abroad in Libya, Niger, Mali, European countries and other transit and destination countries,” she said. Tarekegn said that the IOM and the United Nations (UN) Migration Agency was currently implementing several awareness- raising interventions in Nigeria including Migrants as Messengers (MaM) designed to create positive behavioural change among potential migrants and their families and friends to make safe and informed migration related decisions and promote the positive impact returning migrants bring to their home communities.

Our Reporters

