How we burnt BRT buses, police station –Teenager

A 15-year-old boy has told police how he and others burnt the Shangisha Police Station and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses at Berger terminal during the #EndSARS protest in Lagos State. The suspect, Staven Samuel, said he was returning from work when he joined the protesters to set the police station ablaze. According to him, he left home at Ojodu Berger to meet his boss, who is a bricklayer at Ketu, but he was asked to go back home because of the crisis.

Samuel said as he was going home, he met a man called Alhaji who gave him a gallon of fuel and asked him to “follow him to Shangisha Police Station”. He said: “When we got to the Shangisha Police Station, Alhaji collected the gallon of fuel from me and went into the station with other protesters and burnt down the station. After we left there, we went to the BRT terminal at Berger and set the buses parked in the garage ablaze, after which I was told to go home. “Those of us who participated in the attack were 30. We were about to leave the scene when policemen arrived. I was about to escape from the scene when I was arrested by policemen.

I regret my action.” A 24-year-old man, Kelvin Haruna, from Jos, Plateau State, was also arrested for allegedly looting Shoprite in the Surulere area of the Lagos metropolis Haruna said he was into car washing and robbing at night with his gang. According to him, when the End SARS protest started, he and his gang used the opportunity to loot Shoprite and other stores in the Bode Thomas area.

He said: “When my gang members and I saw how people were looting Shoprite and other stores, we decided to join them to loot. When we were going to the mall, I went with a pistol. My colleague also came with his own pistol. Five of us went for the operation.

“My colleague and I went with the guns in case someone wanted to stop us from gaining access into the shopping mall. When we got to the mall, I picked one trousers and some other items, while my colleagues also took whatever they wanted. We were about to leave the mall when policemen came. I was arrested but the four other gang members escaped. I was brought to the Command at Ikeja the same day I was arrested.” The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, paraded the suspects yesterday at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

