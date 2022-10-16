News Top Stories

How we created 75, 750 jobs, attracted N4.9bn in 7 Years –El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Government said it has attracted a total investment portfolio of $4,488,000,000.00 dollars in the last seven years and also created 75, 750 direct and indirect jobs.

The State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i said this was because his administration has created a conducive environment for the private sector to drive the economy, by embarking on numerous policy actions and reforms, including the hosting of the yearly Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit(KadInvest) since 2016.

In his presentation at the 7th edition of the three-day Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KadInvest 7.0) the governor, who gave reasons why investors should invest in the state, said abundance of natural resources, a productive workforce, steady economic growth and being the gateway to the northern market was a plus.

El Rufai further said that the state “is also the third biggest consumer market in Nigeria, the third most populous state in Nigeria and has 52per cent of Nigeria’s consumer market.

“Besides, Kaduna State is rich in mineral resources as it has over 25 non-oil miner  al deposits, including gold, iron ore and marble.”

El-Rufai also said that the remodeled Murtala Muhammed Square was commissioned this year as it now has world class sporting facilities, shopping malls, restaurants and various recreational centres.

He recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned “some road projects of the urban renewal programme within the Kafanchan Municipal Authority and Zaria, during his state visit in January.”

The governor also disclosed that ‘’KDSG has handed over Zaria Pharmaceuticals to private investors, who will produce syringes, intravenous fluids and specimen bottles. The revamped company is expected to create 200 direct and over 1,000 indirect jobs.”

 

Justifying the theme of KadInvest 7.0, which is “Building a Resilient Economy’’, El-Rufai noted that it is necessary for government to be innovative, especially ‘’ in the wake of the global economic slowdown and to sustain reforms into the next Administration.’’

According to him, states should ‘’begin to innovate and become more resilient against global economic shocks and begin to harness their comparative advantages to increase internally generated revenues and job creation to withstand these crisis.’’

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
