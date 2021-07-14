How we curbed insecurity in South- East, by IG

Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, has disclosed how he and his men worked night and day to restore peace in the South-East. Baba told journalists on Monday that the relative peace in that region wouldn’t have been achieved if not for intelligence driven efforts. He said: “When last did you hear of such attacks on our formations? It is part of what we did and I can assure you that we are working hard to defeat insecurity in the country.

But on the question concerning our strategy, you know quite well that I wouldn’t divulge such here. “Have you been hearing anything again from that part of the country? The issue was tackled through concerted and intelligence-driven efforts of our team and these efforts had also reduced criminal activities in that region.”

Baba, who promised to work hard to entrench a culture that rewards good deeds and punishes bad ones, stressed that collaboration with other security architecture and traditional institutions was one sure way of improving security in the country. The IG also explained that the ban on the issuance of permits for tinted glass was not directed at factory-fitted cars.

