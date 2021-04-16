How we foiled an attempted jailbreak in Edo, by NSCDC

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Edo State yesterday said it foiled a jailbreak attempt by inmates at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) facility, Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State on Wednesday. In a statement released in Benin, spokesperson for the NSCDC command, Richard Ogbebor, said the attempted jailbreak occurred between 3pm and 5pm on Wednesday. He said the command received a distress call and subsequently mobilised its personnel to the facility. He said on getting to the facility, it was discovered that the inmates had broken out from their cells and were already engaging the correctional officers in a fight. He said in a bid to bring the development under control some of the officers sustained varying degrees of injury.
Related Articles
ASUP drags Ikpeazu to rights commission over 20 months’ unpaid salary
The Academic Staff Union of Po l y t e c h n i c s (ASUP) has dragged Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu to Human Rights Commission Abuja over the 20 months’ unpaid salaries of its members in Abia State Polytechnic, Aba. The Union in a letter addressed to Executive Secretary of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Yakubu: INEC’s strategic plan to track off season elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) 2022 to 2026 strategic plan will afford the commission the opportunity to track off season elections. The plan, which was launched yesterday, was the third in the series. The commission’s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said it will help INEC to identify all events, programmes and actions that needed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PDP to FG: Account for N800bn recovered loot
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Federal Government should account for the N800 billion, which the Minister of Information and Cultural, Alhaji Lai Mohammed told Nigerians was recovered loot. This, the party stated, was because the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government has not shown commitment in the fight against corruption. PDP’s National […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)