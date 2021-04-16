News

How we foiled an attempted jailbreak in Edo, by NSCDC

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Edo State yesterday said it foiled a jailbreak attempt by inmates at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) facility, Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State on Wednesday. In a statement released in Benin, spokesperson for the NSCDC command, Richard Ogbebor, said the attempted jailbreak occurred between 3pm and 5pm on Wednesday. He said the command received a distress call and subsequently mobilised its personnel to the facility. He said on getting to the facility, it was discovered that the inmates had broken out from their cells and were already engaging the correctional officers in a fight. He said in a bid to bring the development under control some of the officers sustained varying degrees of injury.

Our Reporters

