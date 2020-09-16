News

How we generated N44bn IGR in spite of recession, by el-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el- Rufai, yesterday said that his administration had raised the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the state to N44 billion in the year ending 2019. el-Rufai said this was in spite of the economic downturn experienced across the world, in which Kaduna State was not an exemption. Speaking at the 25th Annual Conference of Auditors- General of Local Govern-ments of Nigeria held in Kaduna, Governor El-Rufai said there cannot be a better time and a greater need for fiscal transparency and accountability than now, when the world was faced with enormous challenges and even scarce resources than ever before, particularly in Nigeria. The governor said the world was facing the twinchallenge of a global health pandemic and an economic slowdown, saying such crises had not been faced in the last one hundred years. According to him, “Kaduna State government is working to retain its ranking as number one place for doing business in Nigeria and its position as the state that has so far attracted the highest levels of foreign direct investment this year.”

He noted that the state government had placed accountability and transparency at the core of its governance reforms. “That is why we implemented the Treasury Single Account in September 2015, and have automated our procurement process, began digitising the land registry and prohibited cash collection of government revenues.

“We are the first state to sign up to the Open Government Partnership and we have real-time monitoring of our projects all around the state.” The governor further explained that; “The Kaduna State government is also a keen participant in the World Bank assisted State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme. Many state governments have also keyed into the programme by implementing fiscal sustainability plans. I am particularly proud to say that Kaduna State was adjudged the best in implementing SFTAS, having completed nine out of eleven key performance indicators.

