How we have maintained Xtra Bride Lagos’ image, edge…Oyetomiwa Elizabeth Daniel.

Founder and Creative Director of rising fashion brand, Xtra Brides Lagos, XBL, Oyetomiwa Elizabeth Daniel said that the brand has been able to established its presence beyond Africa.

 

The Paris-trained creative designer, whose forte is creative detailing, has successfully maintained XBL design’s edge, making the brand, with its signature use of appliqués and embellishments, easily distinguished from the fashion hordes.

 

According to her, the XBL fashion label is becoming “a choice option for intending brides and everyone who is fashion conscious and what to stand out at occasions.”

 

The versatile couture outfit, founded in 2020, has become one of the hottest and most sought-after clothing brands among celebrities.

 

Explaining the brand’s clothing range, Oyetomiwa Elizabeth Daniel stressed that whilst Xtra Brides Lagos caters majorly to bridal needs, it is also heavily involved in designing the right dresses for celebrities and fashion enthusiasts for all kinds of occasions.

 

“XBL is a leading fashion brand in Africa. We have also spread our tentacles across the Atlantic. XBL has a presence in Abuja, Turkey and the United Kingdom, with Lagos as its headquarters,” she stated while answering questions in a recent interview.

 

“You can count on having at least five celebrities rocking the XBL brand at any celebrity wedding, birthday or get-together these days,” avowed

 

Oyetomiwa, a native of Abeokuta, Ogun State and alumna of St. Louis Girls Secondary School and Bowen University, Osun State.

 

She further submitted thus: “Beautiful dresses from Xtra Brides Lagos are perfect for occasions where you intend to stun your guests with the unique outfits that will have them talking for years to come. Our dresses are perfect as dinner wear, reception dresses for brides and so much more.”

 

