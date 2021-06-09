News

How we intercepted 27 illegal arms containers – IMAN DG

Director General of the Importers Association of Nigeria (IMAN) Special Task Force, Ambassador Chijioke Okoro has restated the commitment of the agency to rid Nigeria of importation of illegal and contraband goods through the nation’s waters. Okoro, at a press conference in Abuja, disclosed that operatives of the agency provided the lead for the interception of 27 containers loaded with assorted weapons recently in Lagos. He said IMAN has all it takes to frustrate the activities of smugglers and shore up the revenue base of the country.

“Since we came onboard as a special task force, we decided to assist the government in fighting against insecurity and economic sabotage. “The 27 containers that were intercepted in Lagos, it was a very huge success that has never been recorded with such a huge amount of arms. We did it and some other ones,” he said.

He called on the National Assembly to pass the necessary legislation to give the agency legal backing to frustrate the activities of smugglers and generate more revenue for the country. Chairman of Board of Trustee (BoT) Gilbert Obi said IMAN has done a lot to expose activities of smugglers and called on the Federal government to support the agency.

