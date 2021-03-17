News

How we lost 22 patients, staff to COVID-19 in 4 months, by AE-FUTH

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The Management of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, (AE-FUTHA), Ebony State, yesterday said the hospital lost some staff and 22 patients to coronavirus pandemic between December last year and March this year. This is even as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has upgraded virology centre in the hospital constructed by the state government to Institute of Viral Study, Research, Treatment and Control to serve the state, South-East and the South- South effectively in the pandemic.

AE-FUTHA CMD, Dr. Emeka Onwe, while addressing the NCDC Director-General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu during inauguration of a molecular laboratory built for the hospital by the NCDC with coronavirus intervention fund had appealed for the upgrading of the virology centre in the hospital which was immediately approved by the Director-General.

Onwe said: “It is worth of note that during the first phase of COVID-19, we successfully managed some confirmed positive cases even though unfortunately some lives were lost due to late presentation to the hospital. “We had sad event where we lost some of our staff from COVID-19 but sir, those that died of COVID- 19, did not contract the disease from the hospital and they presented late. “Among our data include the following summary of cases from December 2020 to March 2021. We have total number of admission 102, two positive cases that are alive, 54 total negative cases that are alive 39, deaths with positive tests 5, deaths with negative tests 17.

“We are appealing that this centre having played this role in serving the hospital community, Ebonyi State government, South-East and South- South when the need arose we are appealing if this place will be converted to regional centre, we will be very happy.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Govs causing insecurity in N’Delta –Ita Enang

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

  Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, has attributed cases of insecurity in the Niger Delta to failure to develop oil producing communities by respective state governors in the region.   Senator Enang, speaking when members of the Domestic Refineries Owners Association of Nigeria (DROAN) paid a […]
News

WHO: 440,000 persons in Africa died of HIV/AIDS in 2019

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Regional Director, World Health Organisation (WHO) for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, yesterday said that 440,000 persons in Africa died of HIV/AIDS in 2019 even as over one million new infections were recorded in the region.   In a message to mark the 2020 World Aids Day with the theme;“Globalsolidarityand shared responsibility,” she said despite the […]
News

Mexico to pass landmark cannabis bill next week

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Mexican President Vicente Fox said on Friday he expected Congress to pass its new law to legalize cannabis next week, a move that would effectively create one of the world’s largest weed markets. The bill, backed by the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, would mark a major shift in a country […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica