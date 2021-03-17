How we lost 22 patients, staff to COVID-19 in 4 months, by AE-FUTH

The Management of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, (AE-FUTHA), Ebony State, yesterday said the hospital lost some staff and 22 patients to coronavirus pandemic between December last year and March this year. This is even as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has upgraded virology centre in the hospital constructed by the state government to Institute of Viral Study, Research, Treatment and Control to serve the state, South-East and the South- South effectively in the pandemic.

AE-FUTHA CMD, Dr. Emeka Onwe, while addressing the NCDC Director-General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu during inauguration of a molecular laboratory built for the hospital by the NCDC with coronavirus intervention fund had appealed for the upgrading of the virology centre in the hospital which was immediately approved by the Director-General.

Onwe said: “It is worth of note that during the first phase of COVID-19, we successfully managed some confirmed positive cases even though unfortunately some lives were lost due to late presentation to the hospital. “We had sad event where we lost some of our staff from COVID-19 but sir, those that died of COVID- 19, did not contract the disease from the hospital and they presented late. “Among our data include the following summary of cases from December 2020 to March 2021. We have total number of admission 102, two positive cases that are alive, 54 total negative cases that are alive 39, deaths with positive tests 5, deaths with negative tests 17.

“We are appealing that this centre having played this role in serving the hospital community, Ebonyi State government, South-East and South- South when the need arose we are appealing if this place will be converted to regional centre, we will be very happy.”

