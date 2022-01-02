How we lost 31 residents in Ikoyi building collapse –Ogun Community

Fate brought them together. They became residents of Jabutu, a community in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State. Also, cruelty of fate has bound them together in grief.

They lost dear ones in the November 1, 2021 Ikoyi tragedy. In all, the community lost 31 persons out of the 33, who left it on that ill-fated day in November.

Adenike Ajayi, mother of seven, lost her husband, Temitope Ajayi in the illfated 21 –Storey building been the same for her and her children.

Adenike was still deep in shock during the Christmas Celebrations, mourning her husband Temitope, a building contractor.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that as a contractor, the late Temitope was fond of calling on people in the neighbourhood to any site where he was working.

He had worked with his half a dozen workers a week before the incident, Mr. Temitope Ajayi, popularly known as TMoney, had sought financial assistance from Adenike to transport 33 residents of Papa community -mainly from the Jabutu area, in Ibafo, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State to Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. He promised to pay on that day but could not make it back.

It was gathered that of the 32 people, he took from the community, only two returned, while TMoney and 30 others died in the incident. Today, the community is still mourning their loss.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...