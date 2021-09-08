Metro & Crime

How we manufacture guns – Ex NAF officer, blacksmith

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A former Nigeria Air Force (NAF) personnel, Obaji Benjamin and a blacksmith, Udoka Chukwu in Ebonyi State, Wednesday narrated how they manufacture guns and sell to buyers.

Benjamin, a native of Effium, in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state, and Chukwu, who hails from Oriuzor, in Ezza North Local Government Area also of the state, were among the 35 persons paraded by the state Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu for various offences.

Police found seven guns on Chukwu and an AK-47 assault rifle on Obaji when they were arrested.

Obaji, who was a corporal at the Nigeria Air Force, said: “I was working with the Nigeria Air force but retired in 2019. I retired from the force because I am the only son and my parents are very old and I decided to retire so that I can take care of them. I was a corporal with the Air force before I retired.

“My Dad was a blacksmith before he died. He was very sick before he died and I became worried about his sickness and started having interest in his blacksmith work. He died in July this year and after his burial, I checked his properties and discovered the AK-47 that police arrested me with. When I saw it, I took it and started to think about what to do with it, whether to keep it with me or take it out.

“So, I took the gun and wrapped it with white cloth to take it away and started looking for where to keep it or sell it. I saw policemen on the road conducting stop and search and one of them came to me and started asking me what was inside the bag I was carting and I told him it was an AK-47. He ordered me to open it and when I was opening the bag, he cocked his gun and I tried to run and he shot my hand.”

On his part, Chukwu said: “I produce locally made guns, I learnt it from my father and all my family members are goldsmiths. I have been in this business since I left school. I stopped at O’Level in my education, I left school and was doing nothing, and I had to be doing this goldsmith business. Police found seven locally made guns and one AK-47 rifle on me.”

