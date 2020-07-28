Metro & Crime

How we robbed passengers in Lagos – Suspects

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Four suspected robbers, Andrew Valentino (38), Tony Onwoluwe (29), Adesoji Oluwafemi (36) and Idoko Michael (33), have told the police in Lagos how they used jack to rob their victims.

 

The “one-chance” robbers were arrested by detectives attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Lagos State Command. Valentino and his gang members used an Uber car for “onechance” robberies. Valentino said he met the three others at a bar where he went to drink after the engine of the car broke down and he had no money to fix it. He said he was still at the bar till late hours when Idoko approached him and asked him why he was still waiting when everyone had left.

 

According to him, it was then he explained what he was going through to Idoko who then promised to assist him to make more money with the car, after it had been fixed. Valentino said they later met at a different bar where Idoko then told him how to use the car for one chance operation.

 

He said: “I immediately called the car owner to inform him of the engine problem. He promised to get a new engine at the Ladipo Market and I also promised to repay the money; apart from the normal instalments. We both signed an agreement. “After we fixed the car, I went back to Idoko.

 

That was how we started the operation. We always operate on Ajah-Lekki Road alone. Later, Adesoji and Onwoluwe joined us in the operation.

 

“Whenever we pick a passenger from Ajah going to Lekki or any part of the state, when we get to an isolated place, we would then threaten the passenger with a jack which we disguised as a gun. We would then collect whatever the person is having on him or her and then push the victim out of the vehicle and zoom off.”

 

Also, Idoko said he met Valentino at a bar where he was talking to himself about how he  was not making money with his Uber car business. He said: “I approached him and we became friends.

 

We later started the one chance operation. Before, I decided to venture into one chance business, I was running a barber shop at Ikate. But when my shop was demolished, I had nothing to do anymore. I had the plan to do a one chance business, but I had no car. So when I found someone who had a car, I was excited.

 

“Velentino and I would sit at the back as passengers, while Oluwafemi would drive and Onwoluwe would hold the jack at the front seat as if he was also a passenger. When a passenger boarded the car, the driver would then tell Onwoluwe to cock the gun.

 

Onwoluwe would then use a hammer to hit the jack as if he was cocking the gun truly. We would then ask the person to bring out his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card and give us his PIN. WewouldthendrivetoanATMat anisolatedplaceandwithdrawmoney, depending on the amount the victim hadinhisorherbankaccount.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

15-year-old girl gang raped in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

A 15-year-old girl, Mmesoma (surname withheld) was Friday gang-raped by two boys at Nkelegu Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The two suspects, Chidiogu Okonkwo, 15, and Chidubem Onwe, 14, allegedly defiled the victim in her father’s house when he left her at home for his daily business in Ishieke market. It […]
Metro & Crime

Imo: Court reinstates sacked council officials

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital has ordered the reinstatement of chairmen and councillors of the 27 local government areas in the state. The elected council officials who were suspended under the administration of former governor, Emeka Ihedioha in June last year, dragged the Federal Accounts Allocations Committee (FAAC), Attorney […]
Metro & Crime

Panic as robbers write bank, Ebonyi community

Posted on Author Chenna Inya ABAKALIKI

There is palpable tension at Afikpo in the Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following a letter reportedly written to the community by armed robbers notifying them of their planned visit to the community.   The robbers also wrote to one of the old generation banks in the ancient city. Following this, police, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: