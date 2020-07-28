How we robbed passengers in Lagos – Suspects

Four suspected robbers, Andrew Valentino (38), Tony Onwoluwe (29), Adesoji Oluwafemi (36) and Idoko Michael (33), have told the police in Lagos how they used jack to rob their victims.

The “one-chance” robbers were arrested by detectives attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Lagos State Command. Valentino and his gang members used an Uber car for “onechance” robberies. Valentino said he met the three others at a bar where he went to drink after the engine of the car broke down and he had no money to fix it. He said he was still at the bar till late hours when Idoko approached him and asked him why he was still waiting when everyone had left.

According to him, it was then he explained what he was going through to Idoko who then promised to assist him to make more money with the car, after it had been fixed. Valentino said they later met at a different bar where Idoko then told him how to use the car for one chance operation.

He said: “I immediately called the car owner to inform him of the engine problem. He promised to get a new engine at the Ladipo Market and I also promised to repay the money; apart from the normal instalments. We both signed an agreement. “After we fixed the car, I went back to Idoko.

That was how we started the operation. We always operate on Ajah-Lekki Road alone. Later, Adesoji and Onwoluwe joined us in the operation.

“Whenever we pick a passenger from Ajah going to Lekki or any part of the state, when we get to an isolated place, we would then threaten the passenger with a jack which we disguised as a gun. We would then collect whatever the person is having on him or her and then push the victim out of the vehicle and zoom off.”

Also, Idoko said he met Valentino at a bar where he was talking to himself about how he was not making money with his Uber car business. He said: “I approached him and we became friends.

We later started the one chance operation. Before, I decided to venture into one chance business, I was running a barber shop at Ikate. But when my shop was demolished, I had nothing to do anymore. I had the plan to do a one chance business, but I had no car. So when I found someone who had a car, I was excited.

“Velentino and I would sit at the back as passengers, while Oluwafemi would drive and Onwoluwe would hold the jack at the front seat as if he was also a passenger. When a passenger boarded the car, the driver would then tell Onwoluwe to cock the gun.

Onwoluwe would then use a hammer to hit the jack as if he was cocking the gun truly. We would then ask the person to bring out his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card and give us his PIN. WewouldthendrivetoanATMat anisolatedplaceandwithdrawmoney, depending on the amount the victim hadinhisorherbankaccount.

Like this: Like Loading...