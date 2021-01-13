How we spent 145,000 hours patrolling Nigeria’s waterways – Navy

The Eastern Naval Command (ENC), has said it has set record in maritime security as the first of five commands to spend a combined average of about 145 thousand hours patrolling Nigeria’s waterways.

The out-gone Flag Officer Commanding the ENC, Rear Admiral David Adeniran disclosed this during a valedictory speech to mark his retirement at the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Victory parade ground in Calabar.

Rear Admiral Adeniran said that during his tenure which lasted between August 28, 2018 and January 4, 2021, the command had neutralized illegal refineries as well as smashed smuggling and kidnapping rings.

He said: “In the area of operations, December 1, 2018 to December 31, 2020, the command was able to achieve 18,156 hours 30 minutes of sea patrol per capital ships making about 90 percent presence at sea.

“Also, the boats patrolling the creeks and shallow waters recorded 127, 632 hours 20 minutes during the same period, which is the 121.25 percent of set standard making a combined average of 105 percent. We are the only command that has surpassed the 100 percent mark.”

