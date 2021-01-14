How we spent 145,000 hours patrolling waterways, by Navy

The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) said that it has set a record in maritime security as the first of the five Naval Commands to have spent a combined average of about 145,000 hours patrolling Nigeria’s waterways. The outgone Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) the Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral David Adeniran disclosed this in his valedictory speech marking his retirement, which took place at the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Victory Parade Ground in Calabar, Cross River State capital. Adeniran, however, recalled that during his tenure between August 28, 2018 and January 4, 2021, the Command neutralised several illegal refineries, as well as smashed smuggling and kidnapping rings.

He said: “In the area of operations, within December 1, 2018 and December 31, 2020, the Command was able to achieve 18,156 hours and 30 minutes of sea patrol per capital ships making about 90 per cent presence at sea.”

“Also, the boats patrol-ling the creeks and shallow waters recorded 127, 632 hours and 20 minutes during the same period, which is 121.25 per cent of the set standard making a combined average of 105 per cent. We are the only Command that has surpassed the 100 per cent mark.” Adeniran, who attributed the achievements of the Command to the commitment, hard work and resilience of officers and ratings, further stated that “281 illegal refineries were neutralised, 50 kilograms of 31, 303 bags of smuggled rice were seized, 199,000 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil confiscated and 51,800 metric tonnes of illegally refined AGO seized.”

He added: “The command’s patrol efforts culminated in the arrest of 707 suspects, 38 vessels and five vehicles, as well as seizure of 196 pumping machines and dismantling of 225 wooden boats. “A major piracy syndicate that specialises in ransom negotiations was smashed, which has obstructed and invariably checked the activities of sea robbers for several months in the Eastern Naval Command area of responsibility.”

