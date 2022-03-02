How we want to improve city culture in Lagos Island –Olusi

Chairman of Lagos Island Local Government Area of Lagos State, Prince Adetoyese Olusi, in this interview, speaks on how his administration is restoring the glory of the council through transformational policies and programmes. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Given the population and the volume of daily movement in your local government, how have you been able to respond to COVID-19 in Lagos Island?

We have been confronted with the simultaneous challenge of combatting the public health crisis of the pandemic alongside a weakening economy. Given the mounting evidence that the social and economic impacts of these twin crises are likely to be significant. Alleviating the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis is vital for preventing poverty from deepening and increasing in Nigeria; before the crisis, approximately four in 10 Nigerians were living below the national poverty line, and millions more were living just above the poverty line, making them vulnerable to falling back into poverty when shocks occur.

The impact of COVID-19 has been most strongly felt in the commerce, service, and agriculture sectors. Seventy-nine per cent of respondents reported that their household’s total income has decreased since mid-March 2020. It is based on this that, I recently signed Executive Order 03 Mass Vaccination and Mask Wearing in Lagos Island Local Government.

Indeed, I launched advocacy on this while enforcement will start from the first of March 2022. I seek your partnership on this very important advocacy. Our resolve to take head-on the issue of the Covid 19 pandemic is borne out of the need that, the number of people traversing the City daily transacting trade and commerce is the largest in Sub-Saharan Africa. Therefore, it is incumbent on us to see that they are healthy. We have set in motion several initiatives to respond to this health challenge.

What is your monthly Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the local government and how do you intends to improve on the current generation?

Our annual projection for IGR is N465 million, when you break that down, you get what you need. We are assiduously working on ensuring that we improve on the monthly generation and we have set machineries in process.

What is the idea behind the idea to re-ignite the pre-eminence of ‘Eko Akete, Ilu Ogbon,’ awareness?

The City of Lagos is the largest in Nigeria in terms of its daytime population which is about 13 million people between Monday and Friday, while its resident population is 500,000; yet it is the smallest in landmass, just 8.9 sq Kilometres. I aim to create a new awareness with the media of our efforts to reignite the flame of EkoAkete Ilu Ogbon where everyone is his brother’s keeper; a city that works for all, healthy, environmentally beautiful, culturally awake, and artistically creative.

That was your city and my city; the city culture, and to stimulate interest to inform the public to take ownership for their actions. We are determined to recreate several parks and sitout areas along the Marina, bring back the lunchtime conviviality, night-time leisure, and stimulate weekend life with a family amusement and recreation life supported with blue economic activities.

We intend to construct several parks in the inner neighbour hood, and install solar-powered lights along its roads, upgrading city culture has become a new project on our agenda. With the city bursting at its seams, I requested the media’s active engagement to educate the public on urbanization and the problems it is creating. Improved city culture is just an idea. As a committed mayor of the city of Lagos, I am therefore asking the media, intellectuals, and people on the street to tell us what kind of city you want.

What have you been doing on women empowerment?

Our administration has mapped out a strategy on advocating on ending violence against women and children, financial inclusion, and transformative, sustainable, and inclusive governance with special attention to women’s leadership in communities deeply rooted in patriarchal structures. These interventions seek to achieve the mindset and behavioural change, as well as support communities to review their constitutions from a gender-friendly perspective. Special attention is given to promoting and implementing a zero-tolerance poli-cy to sexual violence and other gender-based abuses, especially those rooted in obnoxious cultural traditions; and multiple challenges faced by aging women.

Lagos Island appears to be congested and the rate of insecurity is also a concern especially from the transport unions…

Well, we are strengthening the capacity of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security agencies to enforce law and order and we have established the LILG Taskforce on Security and Environment. The local government will provide the bulk of the infrastructure for the new Taskforce outfit if we must deepen the spread and operations efficiency of security apparatus and agencies in the city of Lagos. We are determined to change the city of Lagos from the gloomy days of traffic jams to much improved traffic flow across the metropolis, saving thousands of Lagosians from stress and putting money in their pockets through much-shortened travel time. Our commitment to public transportation will see the resuscitation of the Lagos Municipal Transport Service (LMTS), which will be in collaboration with the private sector to ply routes, where a lot of people trade-in and engage in commercial activities in Lagos Island.

Unemployment of youths is a major challenge; how are you tackling it at the community level?

Unemployment in Lagos Island is one of the most critical problems we are facing. The years of fighting corruption, civil war, non-democratic rule, and mismanagement have hindered the economic growth of the country. We have a vocation school which is developing a new 21st-century curriculum in lifelong sustainable skills development/capacity-building programmes such as entrepreneurship/ agro-based small businesses, as well as the hospitality/ catering training programs amongst others, to help curb irregular migration and unemployment in the city of Lagos and empower women and youths to be self-reliant. Our programmes involve developing eco-friendly communities as well as entrepreneurial and vocational skills acquisition for members of the community especially women and youth. This would be achieved by implementing the “GHEEES Model.” We shall launch the EkoAkete Afterschool Graduate Development initiative (Eko GRAD) in partnership with The EKO Institute.

