How we’ll cut cost of governance, by in coming governors

Newly elected governors have begun to speak on the shape their respective administrations will take ahead of their inauguration on May 29, with many of them promising to cut wastages. Those who spoke to Saturday Telegraph in different interview sessions include Caleb Muftwang (Plateau), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Umar Bago (Niger), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta)and Alex Otti of Abia. In the separate chats, they stated that efforts would be geared towards pooling resources needed to make the right impacts on their people, saying their election to lead their respective states is call to service. They added that they have been able to see the shortcomings of the outgo ing governments to be able to make the right amends in their quest to serve their people.

We’ll engage experts to help cut cost of governance – Bago

Unfolding his agenda, Bago stated that he will engage technocrats to study how to curb the huge cost of governance, adding that he will make a deliberate effort for an urban renewal scheme to attract both local and foreign investors. According to him, “I will raise the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the State,” he said, adding that “I have started talking to investors at the top level and their responses are satisfactory.” He also disclosed that wastage will be cut drastically by introducing Monitoring and Evaluation (M & E) mechanism to address the issue. He said, “Wastage will be cut drastically during my term in office; and I will also give the M and E appointees a target in which if they fail to achieve results within six months, they will have to give way”. He stated that the reasons the state had experioenced stunted growth and development was because the relevant machinery had not been deployed by previous administrations to take advantage of its proximity to building infrastructure that would benefit the state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. He said “Part of the policies and programmes of my government is to establish an industrial park and related facilities especially along the two Local Government Areas (LGAs): Suleja and Tafa that share a common boundary with Abuja to boost our IGR”.

I’ll run inclusive government, cut cost, says Plateau’s Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor elect, Caleb Mutfwang, promised to run an all-inclusive government where all stakeholders in the state will play an active part. He also pledged to cut costs that would be beneficial to the citizens of the state, adding that his government will not embark on white elephant projects and won’t abandon any projects embarked upon by the outgoing government. Mutfwang stated this in Jos while Speaking to Saturday Telegraph, saying doing so will help to accelerate development which had hitherto eluded the state for the past seven years of the outgoing All Progressive Congress (APC),led government of Governor Bako Lalong. The governor-elect said, “My seven- point agenda has security, economy, education, health, agriculture, Local Government Administration among other sectors as topmost priorities. “The restorative plan is embedded in a 7-point Agenda: Peace and Security. This is at the top of all priorities because it is the enabler of every development. The plan outlines a multi-faceted approach to defending and securing the state. “These include: Operation Rainbow framework; Community empowerment and vigilance. The Economy plans propose a creative, resourceful and sustainable approach to agriculture, tourism, solid minerals development, commerce, and sports development.” I’ll

run lean govt, Abia money’ll be properly utilised – Otti

Abia State Governor- Elect, Dr. Alex Otti, stated that he would ensure that resources meant for improving the state are adequately utilised as unnecessary channeling of money on frivolities will not be allowed under him. This is coming just as he promised to run a lean government when he assumes office in May. He promised to borrow a leaf from the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, to ensure that financially the state is stabilised without any leakages. “I’ll not allow corruption and I’ll not allow our money to be shared. I have time and again spoken out that the cost of governance is the major problem from Federal to Local Governments. “I believe that my Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, did very well while he was Governor in Anambra State and it’s that same model that we’ll apply in Abia State. He added that “There are so many jobs you can create in the public sector,” adding that “When you appoint 12 thousand personal and special assistants who do not have an office but collect money at the end of the month you’re creating a problem for yourself. “We’ll run a very lean government. We’ll cut our coats according to our size. We believe it is the private sector that should be supported to create jobs and we’ll do everything necessary to support the private sector. “We’re not going to run a bogus government or get ourselves involved in a very high cost of travel. There’s a state I read that spent N2billion on hiring private jets in a year. That does not make sense,” Otti said, in a monitored programme on Channels TV.

We’ll stop financial leakages for richer, better Delta Oborevwori

Delta State Governor- elect, Sheriff Oborevwori, on his part stated that he has structured his M.O.R.E Agenda to ensure smooth and progressive continuity in governance. He stated that the agenda is anchored on Meaningful Development, Opportunity for all Deltans, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security of the state. He said he will work to consolidate on infrastructural renewal, and peace-building, growth, for investment and economic reform of the state embarked upon by the outgoing government. He said, “I have learned many things in the last six and a half years as the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly. “One of them is that I have learned the importance of setting the priorities of the government, communicating the goals and outcomes of policies and programmes, and pursuing them with relentless zeal. “I certainly believe that my rich experiences in the Executive and Legislative arms of government put me in good stead to provide good governance to our people. While we will block all areas of financial leakages, if any; my goal remains to make life richer, better, and more fulfilling for all. My slogan is ‘Let’s do M.O.R.E’, that is exactly what we will do.”

Zamfara treasury won’t suffer frivolous spending – Lawal

Lawal Dare, said he will not fold his arms while Zamfara State treasury suffers unnecessary spending witnessed during the reign of the outgoing government. Speaking through the state Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mallam Farouk Ahmad Rijiya, the governor- elect stated that he has drafted a blueprint which will guide the management of funds meant for the development of the state. He lamented that the outgoing government has spent so much which did not be reflect in the state’s economy, though the next administration will only consider what has gone into record.

