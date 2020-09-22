News

How we’re diversifying Delta economy – Okowa

Posted on

Given the fast depleting oil resources, globally, the Delta State Government yesterday said it would remain consistently committed to policies and programmes geared towards enhancing diversification of the state’s economy.

 

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who stated this yesterday during official unveiling of “Delta ExportInitiativeandExhibition of Made-In-Delta Export products” organized by the Delta UNIDO Centre and Export Initiative( DUCEI), saidthatpartof thestategovernment’smeasure in ensuring robust diversification of the state’s economy was its ongoing massive investments in infrastructure and skill acquisition.

 

Represented by Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr. Barry Gbe, the governor also noted that his administration in same direction had since strengthened its drive in enhancing job and wealth creation in the non-oil export initiative.

 

According to Okowa, the state government apparently aware of the danger posed by constant dependence on oil had long moved away from the era of paying lip service in the oil sector to the era of action plan.

This, the governor explained was part of the driving force behind the establishment of the Delta-UNIDO Export Initiative, adding that the vision is also targeted towards beefing up the amount of forex generated, enhanceemploymentgeneration, access in funding and market as well as assistance in training, branding, packaging and labeling.

 

Okowa said: “Obviously, mono-product economy does not augur well for inclusive economic growth and sustainable development.

 

“Oil is a depleting resource. More importantly, the advent of electric cars is a clear and present danger to the future of this industry.

 

Hence, there is an urgent need for the State Government to expeditiously diversify the economy and maximize the non-oil export potentials of the State for accelerated economic development.”

Our Correspondants
