News

How we’re keeping Osun safe –Oyetola

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

As the Nigerian Guild of Editors convoked in Abuja to discuss the nation’s insecurity challenges at its 17th All Nigerian Editors’ Conference, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has described inclusive governance and collaboration with security partners as models for addressing security issues in the nation.

Oyetola, who spoke at the executive session of the ANEC, on Friday, described his recommendations as the model Osun has deployed in the last three years of his administration which has accounted for its enviable peace profile as one of the most peaceful states in the country. He harped on innovative governance style at the federal, state and local levels, saying security is crucial to governance because security makes governance, business, development, trade, commerce, and every ingredient associated with governance possible and predictable.

Oyetola, who was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Prince Abdullah Adeyanju Binuyo, bemoaned the issue of insecurity in the nation, saying that it has assumed a dizzying height and justifiably invites the attention of all critical stakeholders. While highlighting Osun’s multimodal approach to combating insecurity over the last three years, Oyetola said: “Our first approach was to acknowledge and not pretend about the magnitude of the crises at hand.

Again, knowing that all security is local, just as all politics is local, we convoked a Security Summit which brought together all the security agencies, traditional rulers, and the various critical stakeholders whose roles directly or indirectly impact on the security situation.

“At this conference, we ensured that all stakeholders expressed their ideas in an open, unpretentious, and nonthreatening manner. The ideas harvested from this meeting and, indeed, the emotional buy-in and resolve generated from this meeting, formed the inclusive and integrative approach that has constantly underlined our Administration’s security architecture.

“In the same vein, our administration introduced a civic engagement framework focused on bridging the gap between the leadership of the state and our teeming citizens. This framework is essentially a town hall model, where key functionaries of government sit with representatives of the people at strategic locations within the nine federal constituencies of the State to dialogue and receive feedback on the activities of government.

“Let me hasten to add that this model intently follows the already-established inclusive governance framework of our Administration. Hinged on the conviction that dialogue and informed policy decisions are crucial for sustainable economic development and security, on my assumption of office, I traversed the length and breadth of the State in a Thank You Tour, working with our royal fathers to aggregate the needs of our people.

This was also followed up with a thorough Needs Assessment exercise supported by the Department for International Development. All these initiatives have guided our service delivery and judicious allocation of resources so far in a way that justice, fairness and equity are served and enthroned.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Biden’s election, victory of good over evil – Obasanjo

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Saturday congratulated the 46th US President-elect, Joe Biden and his Vice-President-elect, Kamala Harris.   Obasanjo described Biden’s described the election as “a victory of good over evil” which was for most people of the world.   The former president stated this in a congratulatory letter to Biden, a copy, which was […]
News

Ngige to IPOB: Leave me out of your problems

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said he was too engaged with his duties as the Chief Labour Officer of the federation to meddle into security and diplomatic matters, which clearly fall within the mandate of the Nigerian Security and National Intelligence Agencies.   Ngige, who rebuffed a statement and series […]
News

Plateau killings: Irigwe nation tasks military on justice as 8 suspects arrested

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Irigwe Development Association (IDA) of Plateau State has called on the Commander of Operation Safe Haven Jos, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali, to ensure that the eight suspects arrested in connection with the killing of three women in Bassa LGC are properly investigated and interrogated and to ensure appropriate prosecution. National Publicity Secretary of IDA, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica