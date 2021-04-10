How we’re transforming transport ministry –Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Chibike Rotimi Amaechi, said the ministry is being repositioned to make it a hub in West and Central African sub-region. The minister at the 2020 annual ministry press briefing in Abuja on yesterday, said the ministry have during the period under review strategised policy action programme and projects to stimulate the nation’s transport sector in line with global best practices. Amaechi, who was joined at the press conference by the Minister of State of the ministry, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the ministry and its agencies have within its budgetary limit created additional infrastructure to improve its intermodal transport system, create job opportunities and increase contribution to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP). He disclosed that the ministry procured seven new standard gauge coaches, which was commissioned in October 2019, for train service on Itakpe-Warri; as well as six new standard gauge locomotives, nine freight locomotives, two diesel shunters, two DMU and 44 coaches.

