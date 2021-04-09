rotimi amaechi ameachi
How we’re transforming transport ministry – Amaechi

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Minister of Transportation, Chibike Rotimi Amaechi has said the ministry is being repositioned to make it a hub in the West and Central African sub-region.
The minister at the 2020 annual ministerial press briefing in Abuja on Friday, said the ministry has, during the period under review, strategised policy action programmes and projects to stimulate the nation’s transport sector in line with global best practices.
Amaechi, who was joined at the press conference by the Minister of State of the ministry, Senator Gbemisola Saraki and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the ministry and its agencies have, within budgetary limit, created additional infrastructure to improve its intermodal transport system, create job opportunities and increase contribution to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP).
He disclosed that the ministry procured seven new standard gauge coaches, which were commissioned in October 2019, for train services on the Itakpe-Warri line; as well as six new standard gauge locomotives, nine freight locomotives, two diesel shunters, two DMUs and 44 coaches.
According to the minister, the Warri-Itakpe rail line was inaugurated for commercial activities on September 27 last year by President Muhammadu Buhari.
He disclosed that a number of standard gauge routes being planned included the Ibadan-Kano; and Kano-Kazaure-Daura-Katsina-Jibiya, which will link Maradi in Niger Republic.

Our Reporters

