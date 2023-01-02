News Top Stories

How Wike, Ortom frustrated PDP’s micro-zoning to South East, says Atiku

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has opened a can of worms against the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, noting that his desperate bid to be president in 2023 made him to be master minding the unending crisis in the party.

The former vice president said Wike is playing the spoiler game because his inordinate desire to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari failed at the party’s primary election.

He said Wike progressed in error when he influenced the party’s zoning committee, headed by Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, one of the G-5 governors, who happened to be his ally, to throw open the contest for the party’s presidential primary election, thinking he could muscle the strength to win.

The Presidential Campaign Spokesman, Mr Charles Aniagwu, categorically said against popular wish of the party stalwarts of micro-zoning the race to the South East, Wike plotted the opening of the party’s presidential contest, but lost and became aggrieved at the end of it all.

 

Aniagwu, who doubles as the Commissioner for information in Delta State, said all entreaties to pacify the botched inordinate ambition of Wike to be president have failed. He said: “Wike’s anger at Atiku Abubakar is misplaced, because his friend Samuel Ortom was the chairman of PDP’s zoning committee just before the primary election was conducted and it was not Atiku who made it open for people to just go and contest, but Ortom.

 

“The committee threw the ticket open for the best to emerge and Atiku Abubakar was considered the most qualified to leadNigeria’srescue and rebuilding mission. “When the party set up a zoning committee it was headed by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue and a member of the G-5 Governors.”

He recalled that when the issue of zoning was discussed, Atiku Abubakar supported micro-zoning to theSouth East, butWike frustrateditbecausehewanted to be president, adding: “It was not Atiku that made the zoning open to people to just go and contest.

 

In this case, there was a contest between the South and the North, andAtikuwasconsideredbymembersof theparty asthemancapableof leading Nigerians out of the woods.”

 

He said from the tight-fistedordealof Wike, theprayers of Nigerians have started to yield good fruits, because, “if injustRivers, youaresubjecting everybody to the kind of torture we are seeing, which we never saw under military rule, imagine if he is in charge of the military. We don’t understand the extentto which he is taking this fight.”

He said the party will continue to wave olive branches to the G-5 governors to ensure that all avenues for peace were explored before disciplinary action would be taken.

“I know many people are wondering why the party is keeping quiet and neglecting the actions of Gov Wike and others. This is because the party wants to exhaust all avenues of ensuring that these individuals realise that the party have been able to bring them up to speed.

 

He noted: “We do hope thattheG-5governorsreturn home; but while we await theirreturn, wewillcontinue to engage Nigerians because that is where the power resides.

 

