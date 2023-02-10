News

How Yo X Is Fast Becoming A Household Name

In Nigeria music and Afro pop culture, Yo X is fast becoming a household name. Not only does he produce beats for some of the most popular artists and songs but he has also formed a unique promotion pattern that is currently boosting the talent’s persona.

The artist’s self-promotion techniques are highly influential, commendable and have also been applied by some of the most influential talents in the media and music world. This technique is applicable and most successful through social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Tik Tok.

Over the last decade, social media promotion has become the basic means of talent promotion and has contributed to the rise and success of many artists. Some of the few influential techniques used by the self-proclaimed hit maker include;

Social media Presence – In today’s world it is nearly impossible to be a successful talent without the influence of social media. With the emergence of Tik Tok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, the talented producer’s activity keeps flowing through the social media sphere, hence creating substantial amount of awareness for the talented producer. Yo X constantly puts his work on display. Taking advantage of the opportunity to showcase his skills and the multiple songs with credit to his name.

Artist Promotion – Posting of artist content that he is credited to is another productive way that Yo X has succeeded in promoting himself. Music lovers are more likely to recognize some of the big names he has worked with and identifying his talent will be easy. Having represented a lot of big names such as Peruzzi and many more, the chances that the talented producer and song writer will gain appreciation and much needed recognition for his work is high.

Aim to Inspire – Along with posting creative videos and content, Yo X constantly looks to inspire his followers and many fast rising artist. He uses his position and opportunity to encourage others and help struggling artist with top quality beats just as he would do for any other A-list artist.

The talented producer does not seek to deep in quality when it comes to creating his beats. Irrespective of the artist, Yo X always looks to improve in his work and is very happy to help fast rising artists achieve their goals.

Professionalism – Over the years, like any true professional; Yo X has focused his entire career on improving himself as an artist with constant hard work and self-promotion. He does not shy away from an opportunity to incorporate and promote future endeavors into his routine.

The talented producer appears to be entirely goal driven and maintains a professional relationship with the artist he works with.

 

