How youths, CDC feud threatened peace in Rivers community

In recent years, Ubima community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State had been peaceful. It was achieved due to the resolve of stakeholders from the community and the government. They decided to confront insecurity head-long after years of armed robberies and kidnap of passengers from Ubima to the lonely stretch that leads to Omerelu community along the Port Harcourt-Owerri road. Within Ubima itself, there were security challenges, especially cult-related clashes that occasionally led to killings.

In 2017, a year after the government carried out an amnesty programme for kidnappers, cultists and other criminal elements in the state, the men of the Nigerian Army shot and killed a notorious cultist, Christian Lucky Kenjika, popularly called “School Boy”, and one of his lieutenants during an encounter at Ubima community. School Boy and his gang were linked to a series of kidnappings and other criminal activities around the Ubima-Omuanwa- Ipo-Omerelu axis of the state. Also in 2017, suspected cultists killed at least.

Three people and injured several others with bullet wounds in Ubima after invading the community within the office hours of 8:30 pm and shot at their targets. The source said the suspected cultists stormed a viewing centre and opened fire, killing three and leaving several others with bullet wounds. Also, in September 2019, two persons were killed in the community by suspected cultists who shot sporadically in an attack linked to feuding cult groups. Since then, there has been peace and calm in the community. One of the key moves that contributed to peace was the deployment of a dreaded and highly effective vigilance group known as OSPAC to go after criminal elements while patrolling the community. OSPAC first berthed in Ogba/ Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, where notorious kidnapper Johnson Igwedibia aka “Don Waney”, his lieutenants masterminded the 2018 New Year Day massacre in Omoku.

OSPAC and the military would later declare war on Don Waney and his gang and succeeded in driving them out of town. Currently, there is a serious disagreement between youths in Ubima and the leadership of the community. It has been raging for some time now despite efforts by some well-meaning individuals from the community to bring the feuding parties to the table for a peaceful resolution. From chieftaincy tussles to political feuds or the sharing of royalty from oil majors among communities, the youths have always played a prominent role by either dousing the tension or heightening it. Judging by experience the crises that brew up in some communities, especially in the rural areas start without anybody anticipating the deadly consequences that would follow.

During the deadly era of militancy when some youths joined militant groups in Rivers State and other oil-producing states in the name of Niger Delta struggle, one standout fact was that once the battle line had been drawn, it was very difficult for them to beat a retreat. The disagreement between the youths and the CDC continues to build up; and has not reached the level of violent confrontation like it happened in Rumuekpe Community in neighbouring Emuoha Local Government Area where the sharing of oil royalty led to fullscale violence among community people and claimed several lives.

The fact of the issue in Ubima Community bothers on the allegation by the Patriotic Youths of Ubima, that the community’s leadership is directly retarding growth and development by allegedly mismanaging the funds accruing to the area. For this reason, the Patriotic Youth wants the leadership of the community dissolved as a result of poor performance and lack of leadership focus. According to the President of the Patriotic Youth of Ubima, Wisdom Chimankpa Igwe, the Community Development Committee (CDC) leadership has failed to listen to the voice of reason. He also accused the community leadership of using security operatives to intimidate the youths that solely stands for justice.

He said the youth body has written to CDC through her lawyer, Ndubuishi Okeah Esq. of SALOD Chambers demanding to know the details of the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the various companies operating in the area and the level of implementation. Igwe said: “It unfortunate that since September 2021 when that letter was written, they are yet to either reply or give details of the implementation of the MOU.

We are not happy but must work towards dialogue and seek for peace. “The leaders of Ubima Community have no legitimate job, this is the sole reason that all the huge revenue from all the multinational companies ranging from Nigeria Agip Oil Company, SIAT, All Grace and Western Ord are mismanaged. “The leaders want to remain in power, without a constitution and without tenure.

We are tired of handpicked leaders. Our employment quotas are sold out to strangers by these jobless and visionless leaders. The little things we enjoy today are what the rivers state government gave to us.” But a member of the CDC, who dismissed the allegation of mismanagement of funds, accused the youth body of hurriedly jumping to conclusion that funds meant for the community’s development were being diverted for personal use. “The allegation by the youths is unverifiable because you can’t just make allegations without backing them up with facts.

When you make such grave and malicious allegations, the onus lies on you to table the facts. That is what they owe the people,” he said. The latest issue that could trigger a fresh round of allegations and counter allegations is the sum of N200 million expected to be paid as royalties by an indigenous oil firm, All Grace Energy Limited, to the community.

The youths claim that the CDC has confirmed receiving N50 million out of the N200 million. They, however, claimed that the CDC has been unable to account for the N50 million. They regretted that the company, with the huge revenue generated from the community, has succeeded in impoverishing Ubima with no single project to boast of, and warned that the youths would, henceforth, take their destiny into their hands. The Patriotic Youth has threatened to shut down the operations of the oil firm for allegedly not implementing the subsisting Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the community for five years. According to the youth group, a vibrant and prosperous company like All Grace Energy Company, ought to pay serious attention to its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, stressing that the company has failed to do just that in the last five years.

The youths claim that the company has failed to award scholarships and pay other entitlements due to the community since it commenced operations. The President of the Patriotic Youth, Igwe noted that even with persistent harassment and intimidation, the people would not relent in agitating for their rights.

He added that the Patriotic Youths through its lawyer had written to the CDC to explain the level of implementation of the MoU, but were yet to receive a response from either the company or the community leadership. When contacted, the CDC Chairman, Barrister Mono Okono, advised the youths not to take laws into their hands and confirmed that the CDC had received the sum of N50million out of N200million. Okono advised the youths to apply dialogue, warning that get-rich-quick syndrome was not the best way to achieve peace and development.

He said the leadership of the community was doing everything possible to resolve the lingering issues, adding that he was not part of those who signed the MoU with the company. He said: “The MoU had been signed before I took over the leadership of the community in 2015”, adding that the CDC has no part to play in the looming crisis.

“The CDC cannot interface with the company, rather a separate body known as MIC is the only body empowered by the MoU to interface with the company.” Also contacted, the company’s Community Liaison Officer (CLO), Mr Dandison Onuah, who dismissed the allegation and threats by PYU, warned that the youths cannot dictate to him or his family what happens in his land.

Onuah stated that he was one of the rightful owners of the land where the oil firm was located and carrying out its business. He said: “I am the rightful owner of the land, somebody who does not own anything cannot dictate to me. Ubima community has organized leadership. “We have Ogbakor Ubima headed by a legal practitioner. We have Community Development Committee (CDC) also headed by a legal practitioner. Those touts cannot dictate to us.” He, however, described the youths as trouble-makers bent on destabilising the relative peace in the community.

