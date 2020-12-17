How Zik Prize spotlights Danbatta’s record

Nigeria’s telecommunications industry has, no doubt, been very eventful in the last five years. Based on several positive regulatory initiatives of the Umar Danbattaled Nigerian Communications Commission, the helmsman was recently awarded the prestigious Zik Prize. SAMSON AKINTARO in this report examines why he was counted among top achievers this year.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, was recently awarded the prestigious Zik Prize in the professional leadership category, alongside several other personalities who have distinguished themselves in various fields. According to the Chairman of the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), Prof. Jubril Aminu, Danbatta and other prominent personalities, who emerged in different categories of the Zik Awards, were selected through a rigorous and meticulous process for their notable contributions to national development. Described by the organisers as a square peg in a square hole, Danbatta, through dint of hard work as NCC boss, was acknowledged to have led the charge to drive Nigeria’s industrial revolution and knowledge-based economy leveraging telecommunications.

The prize

Zik Prize center was set up in 1994 in honour of the first President of Nigeria, late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, with a view to encouraging and nurturing quality leadership in Africa and in the diaspora. The award puts Danbatta in the prestigious category of eminent intra- continental figures so honoured by the foundation, like late former President of Ghana, Jerry Rawligs (1995); Late President Nelson Mandela, President Yonweri Muzeveni of Uganda and former Chairman of NCC’s Governing Board, Alhaji Ahmed Joda. The chairman of the event for this year, Prof. Wole Soyinka, described the Zik Prize as “one of the most credible and enduring awards that recognise excellence, humanity and service in nation-building.”

Why Danbatta?

As the helmsman of the country’s telecommunications regulatory body, Danbatta bears the responsibility for every development in the sector, either positive or negative. So far, the positive developments during his tenure far outweigh the negatives. In his citation written by the Zik Prize organisers, Danbatta was described as “a brilliant engineer, astute administrator, philanthropist, and an outstanding nation builder, who has brought his wealth of experience and remarkable regulatory finesse to bear as the country’s chief telecoms regulator.” Within a few years at the helm of affairs, Danbatta has embarked on many regulatory initiatives that have helped in transforming the NCC into a regulator of global acclaim through diligent implementation of the strategic 8-Point Agenda, which gave much-needed direction to the activities of the Commission. Also, “through several innovative initiatives, such as Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) registration and 112 Emergency Number, Danbatta has helped in the efforts towards stemming insecurity in the country. His efforts have sufficiently led to improvements in Quality of Service (QoS) delivery, broadband infrastructure deployment, broadband penetration, effective spectrum utilisation, consumer empowerment and technology innovation.” Danbatta was also cited to have led the charge to drive Nigeria’s industrial revolution and knowledge economy, leveraging telecommunications. Today, telecommunications contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has grown by 70 per cent from 2015 to 2020, while broadband penetration has leaped from 8 per cent to over 45 per cent in the same period. Danbatta’s leadership was also cited to have enhanced transparency and innovation in the sector and increased the NCC’s recognition as Africa’s foremost telecoms regulator. “He has also made huge improvements in staff welfare, infrastructure development, consumer empowerments and satisfaction, job creation, standards, ICT revolution, research, rebranding of the telecoms sector, cordial rela-tionship with stakeholders, active broadband penetration, efficient monitoring and value-driven usage for the provision of different types of services,” the citation added.

Collective responsibility

Receiving the award in Lagos, Danbatta dedicated it to the board, management, and staff of the commission for their “collective and untiring commitment and efforts” in advancing the course of effective telecoms regulation in the country. According to him, the award was “a recognition for the entire commission.” “It is gratifying that our modest efforts at the Commission, especially since the coming on board of our leadership in 2015, are being recognized by the organisers of this prestigious award. I convey my profound gratitude to the organisers for counting me worthy of this award and we accept this gesture as a challenge for to do more in digitally advancing our economy,” Danbatta responded after receiving the award.

Shining record

Danbatta’s visionary leadership has been hinged on NCC’ Strategic Vision Plan (SVP) for the fiscal years 2015-2020, focused on the 8-Point Agenda, the effective implementation of which has led to impressive broadband penetration which rose from a mere 6.0 per cent in 2015 to 45.93 per cent in October 2020. Active Internet subscriptions also increased from 93 million to over 152.9 million as of October. The number of active telephone subscribers also rose from 150 million in 2015 to 207.6 million in October 2020 with teledensity currently standing at 108.94 per cent, following the rebasing the teledensity to 91 per cent in March 2019. The increase in broadband penetration, Internet usage, number of access to telephone and several other initiatives by the Commission, especially in the areas of driving tech innovations, creating employment, promoting digital inclusiveness, have helped improve the sectors’ Gross Domes tic Product (GDP) contribution from 8.50 per cent in 2015 to over 11 per cent currently, with a lot of digital activities taking place in all the sectors of the economy. Through the painstaking implementation of the 8-point agenda, the country was able to achieve and surpass its broadband penetration target of 30 percent by the end of December 2018, a feat that was commended by all stakeholders in the country. Various efforts of the commission in licensing new spectrum bands, refarming certain frequency bands, and driving initiatives for increased broadband infrastructure in the country have also been responsible for these feats. The passion for an aggressive drive for pervasive broadband penetration by the Danbatta-led administration at NCC is made manifest going by the fact that the need to facilitate broadband penetration tops the 8-Point Agenda. Also, Danbatta made it clear that from now on, access to broadband will become a fundamental metric for measuring development growth and development in Nigeria, as it will be central to the growth recorded in every other sector of the economy where telecoms would be driving services automation and digitisation. Danbatta made this clear early in one of his speeches: “Nigerians need robust and pervasive broadband connectivity more than ever before in today’s world, where people can easily interact with an Automated Teller Machine (ATM), carry out activities around e-commerce, e-government, telemedicine, among others daily.”

Last line

Having just been recently re-appointed for another tenure of five years, the industry and, of course, the entire Nigerians are expecting Danbatta to not only sustain his record of achievements in the last five years, but also to surpass it in the coming years. Already, there are metrics upon which his administration has been measured, which led to his recognition for several awards, same, if not higher, will be applicable in his ongoing tenure.

Like this: Like Loading...