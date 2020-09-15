News

How Zulum spent weekend in Niger Republic, Damasak, Banki’

Posted on

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, spent the most part of the past weekend traveling to Diffa Province in Niger Republic, Damasak in northern Borno and Banki l, a border town in central part of the state, over the welfare of refugees and internally displaced persons.

 

At Diffa, Governor Zulum wasinthecompanyof Senator BasheerG. Mohammed, Federal Commissioner in charge of NationalCommissionforRefugees, Migrants and Internally DisplacedPersonsandtheActing Permanent Secretary, FederalMinistryof Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management andSocialDevelopment, Alhaji Ali Grema.

 

The governor and the federal team visited Nigerians taking refuge in Niger Republic to assess their welfare and to follow up discussions with stakeholders on how to fasttrack the safe and dignified return of the refugees in Diffa for resettlement in Borno.

 

Governor Zulum, Mohammed and Grema, later held a meeting with the Governor of Diffa Province, Alhaji Isa Lameen, expressing gratitude to the Nigerien government and host community members for their empathy and support for Nigerian refugees in camps in the province.

 

From Diffa Province, Governor Zulum and the federal team flew in a chopper to Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area in northern Borno State, where theyinteractedwithbatchesof former refugees who returned from Niger Republic.

