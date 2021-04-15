Business

HP ceases 4.5m counterfeit print products in one year

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

The HP Anti-Counterfeiting and Fraud (ACF) team said it has confiscated over 4.5 million fraudulent print products, parts, and components – including large numbers of ink and toner cartridges – in raids across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. According to a statement from HP, the seizures took place between November 2019 and October 2020, during a year where COVID-19 created extraordinary challenges in the battle against fake print supplies around the world.

“Between government shutdowns, labour shortages, and changes in custom control priorities, criminal networks have adjusted their strategies to take advantage of the evolving landscape. E-commerce has become intensely exploited as consumers and businesses turn to online shopping. HP’s ACF team had to quickly adapt to find new ways to protect its customers from these illicit e-traders – leading to 224,000 de-listings of counterfeit cartridges from online marketplaces,” the company stated.

It added that throughout 2020, the HP ACF team worked closely with its customers and channel partners to carry out over 1,700 Customer Delivery Inspections (CDIs) and Channel Partner Protection Audits (CPPAs) across all regions. “Conducted in a COVID-19 safe and secure way, these ensured customers continue to receive authentic HP print supply products. The team continued to train and educate partners on anticounterfeiting through online events reaching more than 6,700 stakeholders, partners, and customers from around the world,” HP added.

“The online marketplace was already becoming increasingly more important, however, with restrictions on physical retail locations due to the pandemic, more people are turning to buying and selling online – including bad actors who can hide behind the veil of secrecy that the Internet provides,” said Head of HP’s Global Anti-Counterfeiting Programme, Glenn Jones. “Now more than ever, technology plays an important role in identifying and stopping counterfeiters. From continued investments in online monitoring tools, the utilisation of big data in discovering fakes, and improvements in our track and trace technology, HP continues to innovate new ways to protect our customers,” Glenn added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NCC: Deploying regulatory solutions to telecom challenges

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

Over the years, the Nigerian telecommunications sector has witnessed tremendous growth, but the presence of several challenges still bedeviling the landscape means it could have been better. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is, however, not giving up as it continues to push for solutions within the milieu of its regulatory mandates. SAMSON AKINTARO reports Amidst […]
Business

Covid-19: Prudential Zenith Life donates $100,000 to Slum2School Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance has donated the sum of $100,000 to Slum2School Africa to help combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education in disadvantaged communities in Nigeria. The donation was made through a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Fund from the Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential Plc in Asia and Africa. […]
Business

FMDQ reports N16.17trn turnover in October

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Turnover in the Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) markets for the month ended October 30, 2020 was N16.17 trillion, representing a month on month (MoM) increase of 14.93 per cent (N2.10 trillion) on September 2020 figures (N14.07 trillion), and a year on Year (YoY) decrease of 2.77 per cent (N0.46 trillion) on October 2019 figures […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica