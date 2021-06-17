Business

HP commits to accelerating digital equity for 150m people

As part of its Sustainable Impact strategy, HP Inc. has announced an ambitious goal to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people by 2030. To help achieve its objective, the company announced the launch of HP PATH (Partnership and Technology for Humanity), an innovative accelerator program that will invest in local initiatives and partnerships to address challenges in underserved communities around the world focused on education, healthcare, and the creation of economic opportunities.

The announcement coincided with the milestone publication of HP’s 20th annual Sustainable Impact Report that highlights the progress the company is making across its core pillars of Climate Action, Human Rights, and Digital Equity. It follows recent actions the company has taken to accelerate progress, including some of the industry’s most comprehensive climate action goals, as well as aggressive steps to drive diversity, equity, and inclusion, and respect human rights across its ecosystem. “Our Sustainable Impact strategy is helping to strengthen our communities while spurring innovation and growth across our business.

Creating technology that inspires progress has always been one of HP’s greatest strengths, and we continue to hold ourselves accountable for achieving the goals we have set,” said President and CEO, HP Inc., Enrique Lores. “As digital technology transforms seemingly every aspect of our lives, there’s a real danger of more and more people getting left behind. We cannot allow that to happen, and HP will work to break down the digital divide that prevents too many from accessing the education, jobs, and healthcare they need to thrive.” Lores added.

