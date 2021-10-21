HP launches ‘Mentor-a-Teacher programme’ in Nigeria

In commemoration of International Day of the Girl 2021, HP has launched its new Mentor-a-Teacher programme in Nigeria. The initiative brings together the complete education network to empower educators to develop new learning methods for pupils. This unique initiative is part of HP PATH (Partnership and Technology for Humanity), a programme to pave the way towards digital equity for underserved communities around the world – focusing on education, healthcare and economic opportunities. Earlier this year, HP disclosed its commitment to accelerating digital equity for 150 million people by 2030. HP is working collaboratively with Girl Rising (an initiative that gives children access to tell their stories with the intent to change the way the world values girls, and their education); and 1 Million Teachers (1MT), to develop and empower educators.

Nearly 100 HP employees across the globe (Palo Alto, Lagos, Boise, Vancouver, South Africa, etc.) will serve as mentors to teachers in Nigeria to increase gender awareness, sensitisation, and education, by leveraging resources provided by Girl Rising. During bi-annual cohorts, mentors at HP will meet with their mentees virtually for two hours a month, for six months.

Commenting on the initiative, Founder & CEO, 1 Million Teachers Inc., Hakeem Subair, said: “1MT is excited to work with Girl Rising and HP to accelerate the achievement of SDG 4 and SDG 5. “We are even more excited about how this collaboration will help us to advance our mission of building a critical mass of highly capable educators from the most underserved communities across the world. “Together with our partners, and to celebrate International Day of the Girl, HP will help promote and expand girls’ access to quality education as part of our strategy to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people by 2030. “We understand and appreciate that teachers play a crucial role in helping girls stay in school. This can lead to incredible outcomes such as closing the gender equality gap, driving positive change for their communities, and even combatting climate change,” said Country Head for HP Nigeria, Emanuel Asika.

