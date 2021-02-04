Business

HP unveils more services in Nigeria

2021-02-04

Leading global ICT Company HP, producers of premium laptops and printers has announced its latest insights-driven services for the Nigerian market. The company said this was part of its commitment to help IT teams in the country rise to the challenges that organisations are facing today.

The new services include HP Active Care for proactive device support and maintenance; HP Proactive Insights for intelligent fleet monitoring; and HP Proactive Endpoint Management for multi- OS, endpoint management. Speaking on the services, Global Head and General Manager, Personal Systems Services, HP Inc., Sumeer Chandra, said HP has a portfolio of insight-driven services that put actionable insights at IT’s fingertips by securely collecting device telemetry and applying analytics and deep learning via the HP TechPulse platform.

During CES 2021 HP announced HP Smart Support that helps IT teams reduce HP Support call times. With this capability, which is available at no additional cost to customers, HP Customer Service Agents now have access to device-level insights through cloud-based telemetry. This allows the agents to improve the customer support experience and reduce the amount of time end users spend on support calls.

HP Smart Support is expected to be available via download in early March. “With half of the global workforce working remotely, IT teams are facing unprecedented challenges. They have been tasked with managing, securing, and supporting computing devices for a workforce that is spread across multiple locations, often without the ability to help them in-person. At the same time, it has become paramount for IT to help deliver higher productivity and improved employee experiences with technology,” Chandra said.

