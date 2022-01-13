Health

HPV: Over 5,000 women to be screened, treated freely in Niger State

Posted on Author Prince Dan Atori Comment(0)

As part of efforts to ensure the state achieves less than four new cases of cervical cancer per 100,000, the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello has organised a free cervical cancer screening and treatment of initial 5,000 women of reproductive age group for Human Papilloma Virus (HPV). Making this known on Monday at the flag off ceremony of the HPV Cervical Cancer prevention services held at the Neo-Natal wing of the Minna, General Hospital, Governor Sani Bello called on family heads and religious leaders to encourage their women and daughters of reproductive age to go out en-mass and benefit from the exercise. According to him “as a State, we are set to provide organised cervical cancer screening of initial 5,000 women of reproductive age group for HPV across the state and treat those with cervical precancerous lesions.

“We will continue to strive to ensure that Niger State is one of the leading states in the country to achieve less than four new cases of cervical cancer per 100,000.” Earlier, Wife of the Governor, Dr. Amina Sani Bello assured that the state is in collaboration with WHO/CHAI/ RAISE Foundation to align with the World Health Organisation (WHO) global strategy of 90: 70: 90 of Cervical Cancer elimination. She added that the second phase will be determined by the speed achieved in the first phase.

Speaking also, a Cancer Survivor and Executive Director, International Centre For Sexual Reproductive Rights, Cesnabmihilo Dorothy Aken’Ova described the programme as very timing adding that “for a very long time, we have desired that Nigeria should meet up with the general global standard, such that women get support in terms of early detection of cancer.

I am very happy today that it is a reality”. In his opening remarks, Commissioner for Health Dr. Makusidi Muhammad said “as a State, we are rolling out the screening of initial 5,000 women for HPV, see and treatment of Cervical Pre- Cancerous lesions in nine Local Government Areas which include Chanchaga, Suleja, Kontagora, Lapai, Mokwa, Borgu, Paikoro, Gbako and Bosso.

 

Our Reporters

