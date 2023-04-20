HRLeverage expands into Nigeria, other countries

HRLeverage, a provider of outsourcing and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) solutions, has announced its expansion into Nigeria and seven other African countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Senegal and Zambia. HRLeverage is committed to making business expansion seamless and effortless, particularly for startups by providing infrastructure and technology-driven approaches that offer companies seamless solutions, allowing them to focus on their core business. Since its establishment in Lagos in 2014, HRLeverage has been providing a comprehensive range of services to help businesses expand into Africa and attract top talent.

The company offers a wide array of solutions, including outsourcing, recruitment, HR advisory, workforce manage-ment, and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) services. Additionally, HRLeverage’s expertise in managing taxes, statutory requirements, and employment risks makes them a one-stop solution for businesses. With HRLeverage’s support, businesses can confidently navigate the complexities of expanding into new markets while minimizing risk, reducing costs, and ensuring compliance with local laws. “We believe that the pandemic has revealed a fundamental truth about trade obstacles being a human eliberate obstacle. With incremental tech-enabled businesses generating sky-rocketing profits, the world truly became a global village in 2020, and trading with neighboring countries is possible,” stated Seyi Babatunde, co-founder of HRLeverage.

“At HRLeverage Africa, Our focus is not only on encouraging intra-African trade but also on building business infrastru ture and helping retain African money in Africa. “Through our new workspace, Office phase, we are committed to supporting startups across the continent and providing space to incubate their ideas. We welcome startups to use our spaces or leverage our outsourcing products at HRLeverage to get and manage top talent,” he added.