Business

HRLeverage expands into Nigeria, other countries

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

HRLeverage, a provider of outsourcing and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) solutions, has announced its expansion into Nigeria and seven other African countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Senegal and Zambia. HRLeverage is committed to making business expansion seamless and effortless, particularly for startups by providing infrastructure and technology-driven approaches that offer companies seamless solutions, allowing them to focus on their core business. Since its establishment in Lagos in 2014, HRLeverage has been providing a comprehensive range of services to help businesses expand into Africa and attract top talent.

The company offers a wide array of solutions, including outsourcing, recruitment, HR advisory, workforce manage-ment, and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) services. Additionally, HRLeverage’s expertise in managing taxes, statutory requirements, and employment risks makes them a one-stop solution for businesses. With HRLeverage’s support, businesses can confidently navigate the complexities of expanding into new markets while minimizing risk, reducing costs, and ensuring compliance with local laws. “We believe that the pandemic has revealed a fundamental truth about trade obstacles being a human eliberate obstacle. With incremental tech-enabled businesses generating sky-rocketing profits, the world truly became a global village in 2020, and trading with neighboring countries is possible,” stated Seyi Babatunde, co-founder of HRLeverage.

“At HRLeverage Africa, Our focus is not only on encouraging intra-African trade but also on building business infrastru ture and helping retain African money in Africa. “Through our new workspace, Office phase, we are committed to supporting startups across the continent and providing space to incubate their ideas. We welcome startups to use our spaces or leverage our outsourcing products at HRLeverage to get and manage top talent,” he added.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Brent slumps amid rising crude prices

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s oil production output has slumped to 1.14 million barrels a day weeks ago from two million barrels in 2020.   The $1.14 is one of the lowest outputs recorded by Nigeria in recent times. Meanwhile, oil prices have significantly rose on the back of Russia-Ukraine hitting $100 and above in the last few days. […]
Business

Equities halt gaining streak, record N65bn loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Equities market’s key performance indices, the NGX All Share Index (ASI), yesterday, fell by 0.3 per cent to halt days of gaining streak as profit taking hits the market following investors’ crave to increase capital gains. Driven by decline in value of blue chip companies, the equities market closed the trading day negative. Consequently, the […]
Business

Consumer Welfare: NCC will discourage phone thefts, remove short cut call obstacles – Danbatta

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), has disclosed that the Commission has taken series of measures to improve regulations to accommodate the rapid and continuous development of the industry, including discouragement of theft of telephone handsets, and creation of unified short cut call […]

Leave a Comment