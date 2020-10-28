Business

HSBC mulls charges for current accounts

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Europe’s biggest bank, HSBC, has said it could start charging for “basic banking services” after it reported a 35% fall in quarterly profits, the BBC reported yesterday. It said it was considering charging for products such as current accounts, which are free to UK customers.

The bank’s finance chief said HSBC was losing money on many of its customers in some markets. It also said it would accelerate its restructuring plan, cutting costs further than previously suggested.

But the lender, which is in the midst of cutting 35,000 jobs, did not say whether more jobs would now go. It said it would provide details on the plan with its full-year results next February. HSBC reported a 35% fall in pre-tax profit during the third quarter of the year to $3.1bn (£2.3bn), while revenues fell 11%. Along with other banks, HSBC has seen earnings hit amid an environment of rock bottom interest rates, and so is now considering other ways of boosting revenues.

“We will have to look at charging for basic banking services in some markets, because a large number of our customers in this environment will be losing us money,” chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson said. Despite the tough environment, HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn said there were some bright spots.

“These were promising results against a backdrop of the continuing impacts of Covid-19 on the global economy,” he said. “I’m pleased with the significantly lower credit losses in the quarter, and we are moving at pace to adapt our business model to a protracted low interest rate environment.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Tough times for home seekers as rents rise by 50%

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Accommodation seekers are to pay more as rents for one-bedroom mini flats have gone up by 50 per cent in some locations in Lagos and Abuja metropolis. Apart from the fact that one bedroom flats are very hard to come by in urban centers, New Telegraph investigations showed that low purchasing power among young couples […]
Business

MTN steps up COVID-19 fight with new campaign

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Telecommunications group, MTN, is adding its voice to global efforts to raise awareness about the importance of wearing masks to fight the spread of COVID- 19 with today’s launch of the #WearItForMe campaign across its markets. As society navigates the “new normal” brought about by the pandemic, wearing face coverings remains one of the most […]
Business

OPPO Nigeria Redefines Smartphone Experience with OPPO A92

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  OPPO Mobile Nigeria has introduced a killer mid-range smartphone in the OPPO A92, as well as a lower variant in form of the OPPO A52. Coming with a refreshing design and powerful settings in both hardware and software, OPPO A92 aims to deliver advanced technology in everyday usage scenarios. The A Series of OPPO […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: