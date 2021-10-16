HSN moves to make African culture resilient in globalisation process

The Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN) has commenced moves to make African culture resilient even in context of globalisation process. President of the Association, Professor Okpeh Okpeh, disclosed this yesterday during the opening ceremony of the 66th Congress Conference of the Society.

Okpeh, a renowned historian, explained that the HSN decided to frame a topic that will refocus on African culture and see how the African Culture can be resilient even in context of globalisation process. According to him, the essence was to ensure that Africa does not lose her cultural essence as a people, adding that Popular African Culture as theme of the conference also suggests that unlike the popular notion that the continent keeps consuming global culture, Africa also has its own exported to the global community.

“Historical Society organisations focus on popular cultures in Africa and global dimensions. HSN decided to frames a topic that will refocus on African Culture and see how the African Culture can be resilient even in Context of globalisation process,” he stated.

