HUAWEI CONDUCTS JOB FAIR FOR NIGERIAN STUDENTS AT UI, CREATES A PATH FOR ICT GROWTH IN NIGERIA

Representatives of Huawei Technologies Limited in earnest continuation of the company’s effort to enlighten, groom and prepare the students of the University of Ibadan for their deliberate future careers in Information and Communication Technology.

The job fair event carried out by Huawei afforded the students of the University of Ibadanthe avenue to listen to the one day campus talk and attend interviews for the job fair held at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Ibadan organized by Huawei.

Prof. A.B Ekanola, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, speaking to the students at the Campus Talk organized by Huawei stated that “giving the reality of the pandemic, Huawei has continued to make strides in the academic field, the students are not just trained in the national market but the international world. They have soft skills to be equipped and compete efficiently outside Nigeria”. The University of Ibadan is one of the best in Africa and has kept improving in its ranking. The Vice Chancellor promised that “Huawei would not be disappointed in bringing this one of a kind initiative to the University of Ibadan and we look for a way to collaborate with key players in the ICT field and have a rational dialogue on how to be of benefit to both parties. He urged the students to “pay attention and showcase themselves well in order to optimize the benefit of the event”.

Mr. Kennth Igwe, Huawei Channel Training Manager (ICT Talent Ecosystem Development) in Nigeria, in an interview with the press stated that “the event is where the Huawei Talent Ecosystem comes 360”, this implies that “Huawei has trained the students in career certification and have given them work opportunities which is the crowning”. He expects the students “to showcase themselves as people who are ready for the industry and go out there and live their names in the sands of time”.

Speaking to the press, the Dean of Student Affairs, Professor AbionaAdekeye stated that “the corporation model between Huawei and the University of Ibadan is a phenomenal opportunity for the students of the University of Ibadan to get exposed to ICTHecommended Huawei for the opportunity to partner with the University stating that the “partnership is a win-win situation”. He urged the students to “seize the rare opportunity to grow in ICT, Huawei has created the opportunity for the students to be employable in the competitive world”.

One of Huawei’s instructors, Mr. SoyiAdisa, the Deputy Director (Training & Research, Information and Technology & Media Services) at the University of Ibadan stated that the partnership between Huawei and the University is “beneficial because the students have been impacted greatly in the ICT field by Huawei”. “The sustainability of the program is the catch-them –young approach implored by Huawei” he stated. He added that “Huawei has provided the University an opportunity to bridge the ICT gap in Nigeria in the Information and Technology age and given the students an opportunity to compete with their counterparts in the world”.

Ms. Chioma Okonkwo, the Head of Human Resources at Activedge Technologies Limited, a Pan-African IT Solutions Provider, partnered with Huawei Technologies Limited for the job fair. Speaking to the press, she stated that “the goal of the partnership between Huawei and Activedge is impacting, training and giving the selected students the opportunity to add value to the company, leveraging the technical skills acquired while in school and the company for the global world”.

Mr. Moses Okolo from Technology Distribution African Limited, the foremost distributor of ICT products in sub-Saharan Africa for 22 years stated that “the job fair organized by Huawei is a brilliant idea which affords the students the opportunity in cutting edge and get acquainted with the future relevant technologies”. The company’s goal is “to get fresh minds, hungry and innovative minds as they go on with their career”. He applauded Huawei for the opportunity to partner with the company.

Mr. Samuel Ekudare, Teamlead for Cloud Exchange West Africa, a company responsible for System Integrators and Data Centre Services, speaking to the students during the campus talk, challenged the students to “change the narrative in technology in Nigeria. The positive side outweighs the negative. The rare opportunity from Huawei is an induction to change the trajectory of ICT in Nigeria” Speaking to the press, he said “partnering with Huawei, the company looks forward to introduce more students to ICT and leveraging on the Huawei’s platform to impact knowledge to more students and equip them with the necessary know-how on ICT. He urged the students to be willing to learn and get introduced into the vast world of technology.

Isaac Ade, a final year student of Statistics of the University of Ibadan found the job fair because the initiative is rare. He expressed delight in being “exposed to different companies on the Huawei platform and what the companies offer and how the students can fit into the category”. He was excited to be among the first set to attend the job-fair interview in the University and looked forward to the exciting opportunities Huawei has made available for the students.

Mr. Sunday ADE, a final year student of Electrical Electronic Engineering at the University of Ibadan was elated to be part of the job fair. “The Job Fair is beneficial because it is an avenue to help me attain the necessary requirement to work in the field which Huawei will expose me to together with the tool to solve modern problems”. Furthermore, he stated that “Huawei has opened doors to employment which I have never envisaged.

AyodeleOluwa, a 500 level student of Law at the University of Ibadan stated that the job-fair and campus talk organized by Huawei has been an enlightening platform. “The Job Fair is applaudable because it affords the youths the opportunity to harness the resources in ICT”. “I know the initiative is sustainable because Huawei is looking for opportunities to bridge the gap in ICT in Nigeria with the focal point on the youth which is a brilliant idea. She wished the Job Fair would be done each year in the University to educate more students.

One of Huawei’s core ecosystem mandate is collaboration with universities and continuously provide outstanding candidates to Huawei’s ICT talent eco-system.Huawei’s vision in Nigeria is to create an ICT talent Ecosystem that will form the foundation in the digitalization plan for the nearest future. The Huawei job fair and campus talk team that visited University of Ibadan was made up of 8 members led by the Huawei Channel Training Manager, Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, Kenneth Igwe, who said that “Huawei is resolute in visiting more universities across the country which are part of the Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy universities and related colleges (Huawei ICT Academy)”

Like this: Like Loading...