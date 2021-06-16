News

Huawei Launches a Range of New Products Powered by HarmonyOS 2

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)
  • Nearly 100 devices to support HarmonyOS 2

 

[Shenzhen, China, June 2, 2021] Huawei launched a range of smartphones, smart watches, and tablets powered by its new HarmonyOS 2 operating system today, including a new version of the HUAWEI Mate 40 Series and HUAWEI Mate X2, the HUAWEI WATCH 3 Series, and the HUAWEI MatePad Pro.

At today’s event, Huawei also released the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4, its next-generation open-fit Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and two high-end monitors, the HUAWEI MateView and the HUAWEI MateView GT. The company took this opportunity to announce that roughly 100 other Huawei devices – including both smartphones and tablets – will be upgraded to run on HarmonyOS 2, giving consumers access to a seamless intelligent experience across multiple devices in all different types of scenarios.

There are more smart devices in our lives than ever, but the experience they provide often isn’t smart. Siloed systems tend to complicate interconnectivity and operations, which have ultimately led to a fragmented user experience.

HarmonyOS is designed to address this problem. As a next-generation operating system for smart devices, HarmonyOS provides a common language for different kinds of devices to connect and collaborate, providing users with a more convenient, smooth, and secure experience. It uses distributed technology to meet the varied needs of all types of different devices with a single system, enabling flexible deployment as needed. HarmonyOS also combines previously independent devices into a cohesive and holistic Super Device that integrates all hardware and resources to freely leverage the capabilities of its component devices based on the user’s real-time needs. For developers, HarmonyOS allows cross-platform development and cross-device deployment of apps, making the development of apps across devices easier than ever before.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Minister: House leadership tackles opposition members, says Elumelu wrong

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The leadership of the House of Representatives has flayed the minority in the chamber, saying it will not withdraw its stance on the improper presentation of a motion by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, seeking for resignation of communications and digital economy minister, Dr. Isa Pantami. In a statement by the House spokesman, Hon. […]
News Top Stories

NLNG remittances to Nigeria hit $110bn

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…pays $18bn dividend The Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas, NLNG, has disclosed the remittance of over $110 billion to the federation account since 1999. Managing Director of the company, Tony Attah, disclosed this in Abuja, during the Sales and Purchase Agreement for domestic supply of LNG, according to a statement. Attah said the company was well […]
News

Accrued rights: FG releases N14.92bn for retirees

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Federal Government has released the sum of 14.92 billion for the payment of accrued rights for retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). A statement made available to New Telegraph by National Pension Commission said the amount would cover four months arrears.   The accrued pension rights represents an employee’s benefits for the past […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica