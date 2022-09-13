Business

Huawei launches African Digital Power Talent Devt Prog to drive sector growth

Huawei Digital Power recently launched its talent development programme in Sub-Saharan Africa aimed at upskilling 1 000 practitioners and tertiary students within the region with technical knowledge and skills in the digital power space.

Announcing during the Solar Show Africa 2022, the programme is part of the tech giant’s commitment to work with stakeholders to drive growth and ecosystem building of Africa’s solar sector.

“Africa has immense potential when it comes to renewables and solar energy in particular,” said Mr. Xia Hesheng, President of Huawei Southern Africa Digital Power Business. “In fact, African countries have more than 40% of the world’s solar energy resources. It’s critical that the right skills are in place in order to unlock that potential. At Huawei, we are committed to working with all industry stakeholders to ensure that the right skillsets are in place.”

The investment and progamme come at a time when it’s becoming increasingly clear that renewables will be crucial to Africa achieving its development goals while also adhering to its climate commitments.

Right now, just 48.4% people in Sub-Saharan Africa have access to electricity against a global average of 90.5%. At the same time, renewable energy is expected to contribute 22% of Africa’s total energy consumption by 2030.

Digital technology will be key to ensuring that the rise of renewables is as efficient as possible. Renewables will evolve into a digital future, where every stage of generation, transmission, storage, trading and using of power will be digitalized to be better monitored and managed for optimal cost, safety, reliability, and efficiency. Huawei, with its ICT expertise, is good at that. Its participation therefore presents a very good supplement to the industry in Africa, in terms of upskilling personnel and enriching solutions.

The training offered will focus on ensuring that all participants have the relevant certification needed to participate in the continent’s solar space. As a result, this will strengthen continuous industry certifications, increase technical professionalism, promote local technology and skills transfer, and increase the rate of recruitment and retainment of highly skilled technical personnel.

In addition to a theoretical component, the Huawei Digital Power Talent Programme will offer hands-on operations, on-site practice opportunities, and a training camp.

 

