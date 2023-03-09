Business

Huawei launches the Green 1-2-3 solution

Global technology giant, Huawei, has launched the Green 1-2-3 Solution. The launch took place during the Huawei Green ICT Summit held in Barcelona, Spain recently. Delivering his keynote speech titled “Green & Development, Choosing Not to Choose,” the President of ICT Strategy & Marketing of Huawei, Peng Song, pointed out that An AI Big Bang was underway. “AI brings new benefits and opportunities to operators. However, it also requires better ICT infrastructure due to higher bandwidth and increased computing power, leading to a rapid increase in network energy consumption.” The ICT industry seems to be faced with the tough choice to either go green or develop. However, we believe the industry can choose not to choose and instead go green and develop simultaneously,” Peng said. He pointed out that simultaneous green ICT and ICT development was possible if the right balance is struck between energy efficiency, renewable energy utilisation, and user experience. He hinted that Huawei would launch solutions during the MWC Barcelona 2023 that will embody this approach to pave the way for the green development of ICT infrastructure networks. In terms of energy efficiency, Huawei advocates expanding the focus from improving network energy efficiency to reducing absolute energy consumption.

In light-load scenarios, multidimensional shutdown technology can be employed to enable intelligent shutdown across different dimensions, such as frequency, time, channel, and power. He noted that the equipment could be put into deep dormancy mode in ultra-light-load scenarios. For example, new materials and processes can be used to solve condensation and lowtemperature issues when AAU hardware shuts down. This enables the power module to independently remain in standby, meaning the power consumption of the AAU during extremely light loads can be reduced from 300 W to less than 10 W. Speaking on renewable energy, Peng calls for a focus expansion from the scale of green power deployment to the efficient use of renewable energy. An upgrade from network-specific to site-specific policies can be undertaken to improve the accuracy of renewable energy deployment. Additionally, the time required for intelligent scheduling can be reduced from days to minutes, thus maximising renewable energy’s economic and environmental benefits. Multi-dimensional site information such as weather, electricity price, battery status, and service volume can be obtained, and intelligent scheduling algorithms can maximise power generation efficiency and load-based power availability while minimising overall power cost. In terms of user experience, Huawei proposes that the focus should no longer solely be on network energy saving and KPI assurance but extend to user experience assurance. Optimal energy saving policies can be adopted according to different network scenarios.

