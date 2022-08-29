News

Huawei, Manifold hold technology summit for Oil & Gas, FSI sectors

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. has said it is bent on providing cutting edge technology that continuously enrich the lives of Nigerians by working with top customers and partners in the industry.

This was disclosed at a summit for Oil and Gas and FSI sector customers themed ‘Creating a new digital era through cutting edge ICT in the 21st century’ which the tech company held in Lagos in in partnership with Manifold Computers.

The event had in attendance over 100 guests among which were Mr. Way Ne, Huawei’s Director of IP Solutions; Mr. Dharmesh Gupta, Executive Director, Manifold computers and senior officials from Access Bank, UBA, Smile Network, Consolidated Hall mark and Unity Bank Plc among others.

The event focused on displaying the Huawei Cloud Solutions, Networking Solutions, DCF Solutions and Storage Solutions
“Huawei Cloud Solutions allows enterprises to use IT resources as they use water and electricity. Due to credibility and reliability of the cloud solutions over 500 organizations in Africa with more than 100 partners and more than 50 government organizations have subscribed to Huawei Cloud Solutions.

“Huawei cloud manages cyber risk through security strategy development and policy definition, embedding security by design and building value into banking environments through network of certified experts globally. Mr. Jimoh Ehi Okoh, speaking at the event stated that “The configuration are carried out optimally in accordance with the financial best practice and regulatory compliance ensuring optimal operation and security services to respond to cyber-attacks”
“When Opera migrated their traditional DC business to Huawei Cloud their massive storage systems were transformed into a diverse suite of robust IaaS and PaaS on the cloud with 30% cost effectiveness, 20% lower latency and 3 times resource utilization
“Opay, a one stop mobile-based platform for payment and other vital delivery faced difficulty of high Operations and Maintenance (O&M) cost, instability and slow response. After integrating the Huawei Cloud brilliant innovation, the business currently has 70% stability, 40% efficiency, 50% response by hosting vendors and 39% Total Cost of Ownership (TCO),” Mr. Way said.
According to Mr. Olayemi Joseph, the Enterprise Marketing and Solution Sales Manager, “one thing important to note is that Huawei has submitted over 2000 patents when it comes to defining the storage industry. Huawei also invests heavily in research and development with more than 4,000 engineers in R&D. Huawei has gained industry recognition in various ways through performance and test carried out according to industry standard.
“As an end to end provider, Huawei ensures that the hardware installed has other applications in order to perform optimally. Huawei leads the industry by redefining performance, reliability, data growth and reliability. Huawei has a storage box which has up to 7 controllers which guarantees super tolerance in the case of failure.”

 

