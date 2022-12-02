Huawei names Computer Lab after Danbatta

A computer lab, constructed by Huawei Technologies and commissioned recently to serve the community of Koguna Town of Makoda Local Government of Kano State, has been named “Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta Computer Lab”. Director, Public Relations of Huawei Nigeria, Lola Fafore, said at the commissioning, which was witnessed by the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, and the District Head of Makoda, Alhaji Labaran Abdullahi, that the project was among the company’s contribution to Nigeria as part of its corporate social responsibility. Fafore assured that Huawei will continue to promote digital inclusion, primarily through the provision of access to technology. “Huawei has been operating in Nigeria for over 22 years now and we can say that Nigeria is a great country filled with many great talents and potential.

“We love the Nigerian people and are happy to always give back through Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives such as this. “Huawei is therefore constantly making more effort in terms of connectivity, applications, and skills transfer to promote digital inclusion for all.

“This is in line with Huawei’s mission to bring digital services to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected intelligent world. “As part of our contribution to this great nation, we believe in making technology accessible to all. Technology should not be for the few, but for everyone,” she said.”

