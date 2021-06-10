Business

Huawei partners TD Africa for new IdeaHub solution

Posted on

Huawei, a leading multinational technology company, has partnered with TD Africa, sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest tech, solutions and lifestyle distributor to unveil the IdeaHub series products, a cutting-edge solution targeting the enterprise market. The revolutionary products were unveiled at a launch event at the Tech Experience Centre in Lagos. The Huawei IdeaHub series is an intelligent endpoint that integrates multiple functions, including multi-screen collaboration between mobiles and PCs, interactive whiteboard, remote collaboration, FHD video conferencing and built-in HD AppGallery.

Furthermore, IdeaHub is a new productivity tool designed by Huawei to create an all-scenario smart office. It aims to bring digital to every meeting room and open office, promoting office and production efficiency for enterprises in need of the most advanced networking infrastructure needs.

According to Huawei, IdeaHub debuts multiple cutting-edge technologies of the industry, such as intelligent display, intelligent handwriting recognition, acoustic baffle, and speaker tracking. In addition, its built-in AppGallery creates a wide range of benefits. “Further elevating the utility of the Huawei Idea- Hub is a dual-chip kernel developed by Huawei to provide powerful graphics and AI processing capabilities. It has a 4K touchscreen with a precision of ±0.1 mm and its professional 4K camera supports ultra-HD video of 4K 30 FPS,” the company stated.

