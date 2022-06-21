News

Huawei SD-WAN recognized as Gartner Customers’ Choice for third straight year

Huawei has been named a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure, receiving this distinction for a third straight year.

Customers across a wide variety of industries, such as finance, manufacturing, and services, had by December 31, 2021, comprehensively reviewed WAN edge infrastructure products and solutions from multiple vendors in terms of product functionality, deployment, O&M, and service support.

According to the Gartner Peer Insights, the platform “is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews are organized by products in markets that are defined by Gartner Research in Magic Quadrant and Market Guide documents.

“The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that applies a methodology to aggregated Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision makers. Within the “Voice of the Customer,” Gartner Peer Insights recognizes the vendors that are the most highly rated by their customers through the Customers’ Choice distinction.”

According to the Voice of the Customer report, Huawei SD-WAN received a total of 102 reviews and an overall rating of 4.9/5 stars from customers across industries around the globe as of December 2021.

Huawei SD-WAN was also named the “Customers’ Choice” in three categories: Midsize Enterprise, Asia/Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the same report. We think, such distinctions are a testament to the widespread endorsement of Huawei’s SD-WAN solution from customers worldwide.

“In our opinion, these impressive results fully demonstrate global customers’ recognition of Huawei SD-WAN in terms of industry position, deployment scale, and commercial maturity. We’re thrilled to be named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure once again in 2022.

This is a testament to Huawei’s longstanding dedication and outstanding market performance in the SD-WAN field. We deeply appreciate the trust of all enterprise customers of our SD-WAN solution,” said Tongqiang Cao, director of Huawei’s SD-WAN solution.

For the first time, Gartner categorized WAN edge infrastructure vendors into four quadrants based on User Interest and Adoption (X-axis) and Overall Rating (Y-axis). Huawei received 100% score in ‘Willingness to Recommend’, and scored highest overall rating of 4.9/5 stars.
Huawei is an established player in the SD-WAN market, having served over thousands of customers around the world, including in Italy, Spain, Japan, Thailand, Mexico, and China.

As of March 2022, Huawei had been named a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for WAN Edge Infrastructure for four consecutive years.

“Looking ahead, we will make continued innovation, provide faster, more stable, and smarter network connectivity, and help enterprises to accelerate digital transformation with our SD-WAN solution featuring better user experience,” Cao said.

 

