Business

Huawei signs global ITU pledge to connect 120m people to digital world

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Huawei has signed a global commitment to join the International Telecommunication Union’s Partner2Connect digital alliance, which will bring connectivity to about 120 million people in remote areas in more than 80 countries by 2025. The Chairman of Huawei, Liang Hua, announced the decision at the company’s 2022 Sustainability Forum – Connectivity+: Innovate for Impact. The forum explored how ICT innovation could unleash the business and social value of connectivity and drive sustainability in the digital economy era. Speakers at the event included senior leaders from the ITU and United Nations, telecom ministers and regulators in Cambodia, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, and business leaders, partners, experts, and customers from China, South Africa, Belgium, and Germany.

“It is clear connectivity alone is not enough. It must be affordable, the content must be relevant and in the local lan-guage, and users must have the skills to make best use of it,” said ITU Deputy Secretary- General, Malcolm Johnson. President, Huawei Wireless Solution, Cao Ming, said: “As an enterprise with the most complete ICT capabilities, Huawei integrates the full-technology innovation potential of equipment, sites, energy, transmission, and antennas to address the difficulties faced by traditional site deployment, such as high costs, restricted transportation, lack of power, and maintenance challenges.

“We have continuously upgraded the RuralStar and RuralLink solutions to extend quality coverage to remote areas, enabling more people, community hospitals, schools, local governments, and smalland medium-sized enterprises to enjoy the same high-speed broadband connectivity experiences as those in cities.” The Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communica-tions Commissions, Professsor Umar Garba Danbatta, applauded Huawei Nigeria for the sustained effort over the years in bridging the digital divide with innovative solutions to ensure that all connect the unconnected.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Union Bank honours outgoing CEO, Emuwa

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc took to Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc’s platform to honour its outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Emeka Emuwa, and introduced the incoming CEO, Mr. Emeka Okonkwo, to the capital market at a digital closing gong ceremony on Monday. Speaking at the event, the Divisional Head, Listings Business, Nigerian […]
Business

Oil marketers laud FG’s push for cooking gas

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Follow global clamour for zero carbon emission, members of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) have commended the Federal Government over its campaign to ensure widespread deployment and usage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, in the country.   Speaking in a virtual meeting with energy reporters, the new […]
Business

Petrol price set to hit N200 per litre

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…as NNPC pumps 70m litres daily, paying N1.8bn subsidy   Indications were rifed at the weekend that the pump price of petrol, otherwise known as premium motor spirit (PMS) is set rise to between N185 to N200 per liter as the landing cost of the product in Nigeria has being on the increase, consequent upon […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica