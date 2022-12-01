Huawei signs global ITU pledge to connect 120m people to digital world

Huawei has signed a global commitment to join the International Telecommunication Union’s Partner2Connect digital alliance, which will bring connectivity to about 120 million people in remote areas in more than 80 countries by 2025. The Chairman of Huawei, Liang Hua, announced the decision at the company’s 2022 Sustainability Forum – Connectivity+: Innovate for Impact. The forum explored how ICT innovation could unleash the business and social value of connectivity and drive sustainability in the digital economy era. Speakers at the event included senior leaders from the ITU and United Nations, telecom ministers and regulators in Cambodia, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, and business leaders, partners, experts, and customers from China, South Africa, Belgium, and Germany.

“It is clear connectivity alone is not enough. It must be affordable, the content must be relevant and in the local lan-guage, and users must have the skills to make best use of it,” said ITU Deputy Secretary- General, Malcolm Johnson. President, Huawei Wireless Solution, Cao Ming, said: “As an enterprise with the most complete ICT capabilities, Huawei integrates the full-technology innovation potential of equipment, sites, energy, transmission, and antennas to address the difficulties faced by traditional site deployment, such as high costs, restricted transportation, lack of power, and maintenance challenges.

“We have continuously upgraded the RuralStar and RuralLink solutions to extend quality coverage to remote areas, enabling more people, community hospitals, schools, local governments, and smalland medium-sized enterprises to enjoy the same high-speed broadband connectivity experiences as those in cities.” The Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communica-tions Commissions, Professsor Umar Garba Danbatta, applauded Huawei Nigeria for the sustained effort over the years in bridging the digital divide with innovative solutions to ensure that all connect the unconnected.

