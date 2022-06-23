News

Huawei trains 2,000 youths, 1,000 civil servants on ICT

No fewer than 2,000 youths and 1,000 federal civil servants have so far benefited from the Huawei training on Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The training is aimed at producing an ICT talent ecosystem that would form the foundation for Nigeria’s digitisation plan.

“Following the MoU signed with the Office of the Secretary-General of the Federation and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. on “ICT FOR CHANGE” phase III training, the training commenced on May 9, 2022,” a statement issued on in Abuja by Idongesit Bassey, the Media Manager, Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, said.

“This training is done in order to equip 1,000 civil servants in the area of Information and Communication Technology. So far, through the training programme, about 2,000 Nigerian youths and 1,000 federal civil servants across MDAs have been trained,’’ she said.

The civil servants were drawn from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

According to Bassey, since the commencement of the virtual training, about 1,000 civil servants have been trained by Huawei instructors on E-Government, office automation, ICT development trends, 5G and a host of other ICT related courses.
The statement quoted some of the participants as describing “the training as being very useful’’.

Mr Olusegun Samuel, the overall best trainee who participated during the first batch of the training said that the training course has been very useful and an eye opener to many aspects that need to be improved and implemented.
“What I have discovered with Huawei is that their passion to discharge their duties and their desires to find and deliver the best possible products and solutions are second-to-none during the five days training.

Similarly, Mr Akuma Ngusur expressed delight to be part of the training.
“Huawei office automation will go a long way in solving the current problems of corruption, tribalism, nepotism and favoritism faced in Nigeria.
“I am proud and happy to be in the first batch of the ICT capacity building,” Ngusur said.

“I wish to express my profound gratitude to Huawei for the recently concluded ICT FOR CHANGE training.
“I wish to acknowledge the professionalism shown by the team behind the training, the facilitators and the instructors
“The training has been very educative, broadened my knowledge in various ICT fields and my general perspective on information technology.

“This is indeed a successful beginning for the Huawei ICT FOR CHANGE training and a remarkable collaboration between the Federal Government and Huawei in achieving digitization in the government sector,’’ Ms Owoeye Joy said.
Huawei is a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices.

 

Our Reporters

