Metro & Crime

Hubby, 80, allegedly killed wife when she refused sex — after he took Viagra

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

An 80-year-old Italian man allegedly killed his 61-year-old wife in a jealous rage when she refused to have sex with him – after he already swallowed a Viagra pill, according to a report.

Vito Cangini told police he fatally stabbed his Ukrainian wife, Natalia Kyrychok, between Christmas Day and Sunday in the town of Fanano di Gradara, Newsflash reported.

He said he took the erectile dysfunction drug when she promised to go to bed with him, but then she changed her mind.

Kyrychok’s refusal led to a major fight during which Cangini accused her of being more interested in her boss and then allegedly stabbed her, according to the news outlet.

He was accused of leaving her bloodied body on the floor and then going to sleep.

The following morning, he reportedly acted as if nothing had happened — ate breakfast and walked his dog twice. In the afternoon, he finally told a neighbor what he had done and asked the man to call the cops.

But the neighbor didn’t want to get involved and told Cangini to call them himself, Newsflash reported.

The elderly man later told a woman who called for his wife about the crime and also asked her to make the call to authorities, but she too balked, possibly because she didn’t believe him.

Cangini finally called the restaurant where his wife had worked as a chef for two years and told the owner: “I know there was something going on between you two.”

When told he’d never see Kyrychok again, the owner called the police, who found the woman’s body. She had been stabbed at least four times, including once to the heart.

Police found the murder weapon at the scene and arrested her husband of 17 years.

*Courtesy: The New York Post

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

#EndSARS: Protests ground Nigeria

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla, Adewale Momoh, Sola Adeyemo, Uchenna Inya, Caleb Onwe, Olufemi Adediran and Lateef Dada

Sanwo-Olu raises panel, floats victims’ trust fund Nigerians have right to protest -Senate President Protest, lesson for leaders, says Makinde Thousands of demonstrators marched on the streets of major cities in several states of the federation yesterday in continuation of the #EndSARS protests. From Lagos to Port Harcourt in Rivers State, Ibadan in Oyo State, […]
Metro & Crime

Woman defrauds investors of N179m

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

…spends N139m on sports betting, pays N1m tithe A woman, Nkechi Mercy Ikogwe, and her companies, Elites Finance Investment Limited and Efinc Global Investment Limited, were on Monday arraigned for using N139 million of investors’ money on sports betting and spending another N1 million on the payment of tithe. Ikogwe was arraigned by the Economic […]
Metro & Crime

Missing Islamic cleric found dead in his car

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The lifeless body of a prominent Islamic cleric and Chief Imam of Atiba Community in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Sheikh Mushafau Bakare who was declared missing on Wednesday has been found in his vehicle. New Telegraph gathered that, the late Islamic cleric was declared missing by his relatives on Wednesday when he did not return home […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica