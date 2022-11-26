News

Huge Crowd Greets Tinubu’s Lagos Homecoming Campaign

The Teslim Balogun stadium venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign flag-off in Surulere, Lagos State, on Saturday, came alive with campaign activities.

The venue was filled to the brim as it hosted thousands of members of the party in the state, and Tinubu Support Groups from across the Southwest region and the country in a solidarity rally.

As early as 8 am, the venue was a haven for political and trading activities as disc jockeys, local traditional drummers, and ace fuji music star, Alhaji Sulaiman Malaika entertained party supporters.

Itinerant traders and food vendors were not left out as they sell food and souvenirs to participants at the rally.

Supporters of the presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu paraded the venue in colorful traditional uniform attires and branded T-shirts with images of the presidential flagbearer and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Placards with various inscriptions were also on display as supporters of the former Lagos state governor from the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 LCDA, in a show of political strength and numbers, parade the venue dancing and carrying placards and insignia of the party.

There was a heavy presence of security personnel including, policemen, the Department of State Services, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and LASTMA officers coordinating traffic both within and outside the venue to ensure the safety of all participants.

Earlier, the Director-General of the State Campaign Council, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, had said the rally is a homecoming for the former Lagos State governor and the national leader of the party.

“We are expecting a full house therefore we are not living any stone unturned to ensure a hitch-free rally.

“This is the first presidential rally. It’s a flag-off rally in Lagos.

“The event, as expected will record massive attendance.

“The event is a homecoming for our leader and mentor who has become a national pride. It will be a carnival-like even,” he had said.

 

