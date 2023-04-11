Huge debts as booby traps for incoming administration

The recent alarm raised by the Debt Management Office (DMO) over the huge debt profiles – at both the state and Federal Government levels – about to be passed on to the new set of political leaders, as the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration winds up, come May 29,2023 must be taken with all the seriousness it deserves.

For instance, Nigeria’s debt burden looks set to hit about N77 trillion with the planned securitisation of the N22.7 trillion loans from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to the Federal Government.

That is coupled with new borrowing pro- posed for 2023. It is worthy of note that the country’s public debt stock increased to N44.06 trillion in the third quarter of 2022 from N39.56 trillion at the end of 2021.

That again is according to the DMO. Similarly, it has also alerted Nigerians to the fact that the 17 newly elected state governors are about to take over huge sums of domestic and external debts to the tune of N2.1 trillion and $1.9 billion respectively.

Coming at a perilous period that millions of Nigerians have had to battle with the prevent- able, crushing issues of fuel scarcity and the cash crisis due to the naira redesign policy of the CBN we cannot heave a sigh of relief yet, even as the baton passes on to the incoming administration.

The reasons are obvious. With regards to the frightening figures provided by the DMO the total debt stock as at September 30, 2022 was N21,551,924,507.448 as domestic debts while the foreign debts amounted to $39.66 billion!

Amongst the states deeply enmeshed in huge debts are Abia, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Jigawa. Not left out are Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger and Sokoto states.

The bitter truth therefore, is for Nigerians to brace up for tougher times ahead. And that is because the new set of governors will be challenged by the many months of unpaid salaries of civil servants, added to huge pension liabilities being left by their predecessors.

It will be a testy moment for them, while still trying to bring on some meaningful economic development to their states. In fact, it is part of the rights of the citizens to know how much income accrues to the local, state and Federal Government coffers, under a democratic dispensation.

What are they supposed to be used for? Are such in line with the priority needs of the citizens and with their approval through the lawmakers; their representatives in line with budgetary Huge debts as booby traps for incoming administration allocations? Is the expenditure impactful? We are concerned about these critical issues, because in most instances the citizens are not aware of the request for loans made by their state governors and what they are stipulated for.

The allegiance of the political elite is fixated mainly on how to contest for and win elections, soon after which the electorates are jettisoned to cater for themselves and their families.

Our source of concern also has to do with the unanswered questions as to how the government is run, even with incomes from the monthly federal allocation, Value Added Tax (TAX) and some funds made available by the Federal Government through refunds on expenditure on their roads. This scary socio-economic scenario becomes more worrisome, worse still in the face of persisting poverty and abysmal Human Development Index (HDI) of the average citizen, dilapidated infrastructure and annual budget deficits. By the time we add the fact that the banks are not lending to the real sector, to boost manufacturing, as sundry consumables, especially from South-East Asian countries are imported with the smugglers are having a field day we get to understand why the situation has elicited repeated strident calls from the Manufacturer’s Association of Nigeria (MAN) for urgent intervention.

Is the taking up of loans by state governors meaningful to the country? That is the millionnaira question the former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala – the very person who assisted the country out of the huge debt burden to Paris Club back in 2005 – once justified. She stated during her tenure that such loans were needed to finance infrastructural development, especially in the critical area of the power sector. But that was then. For now, we have to recall the word of caution from the erstwhile CBN Governor, Lamido Sanusi Lamido.

He stated with emphasis that the huge debt profile will place “undue burden on posterity”. He explained that: “We are borrowing more money today at a higher interest rate while leaving the heavy burden for our children and grandchildren.”

In all of these, it has become imperative for specific regulations to be made to curtail the recurring ugly decimal of the accumulation of huge debts across the state and Federal Government levels.

That it happens from one election cycle to another brings to the front burner the pertinent questions of accountability of public funds, probity and transparency in governance.

