Huge logistical mistakes made in Naira swap programme –Idika Kalu

Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, believes that the implementation of cashless policy in any nation must be done properly. The elder statesman, while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s discussion programme yesterday, wants the government to ameliorate the suffering of the masses by making the new notes available and save the nation from unnecessary embarrassment. The interview session was monitored by OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI.

What is your take on the currency redesign policy of the government?

This notion of policy of redesigning of currency and introducing new ones are old and a routine thing every sovereign state does. We make it sound as if it is a new policy. Now, this is simply one incident in the history of the policy in Nigeria as in other countries. To say we support the policy is making it to appear new.

There is nothing new about redesigning currency, introducing some or taking out others and all these issues are not new to say we support or we don’t support it. I think it’s very clear for us to realise that when we talk of a policy, it presupposes that it’s a programme and that programme can only be rated on the implementation. So you don’t make a distinction between the pronouncement of a policy and how it is implemented. Our penchant for always saying that we have good policies, it’s just the implementation that is faulty is neither here nor there. Unless the best of implementation is subsumed in a policy there is no way we can judge the two separately.

Now, the third thing is that to my understanding, we are not talking about issues or jurisdiction, whether it is the duty of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation or the President. The question of jurisdiction only came up, when we started to see all kinds of problems with this programme. It is the job of the CBN to advise the Chief Executive on their intention based on their empirical work and the work they do. If they need to change the currency because of counterfeiting, or because some are torn or we want to honour new heroes by changing the currency to have their portraits, they need to spell it out. There are all sorts of reasons to change the currency. To look at the currency as something that would stop corruption is orthodox.

There are already laws and regulations to do that. Of course, the government can always introduce new ways of implementing those regulations to make sure that they do the work of curbing corruption, whether it’s vote buying, kidnapping and all sorts of things. It’s rather strange that we hear of all kinds of reasons for the exercise. It should be clear that what we are dealing with is huge logistical mistakes that have been made.

It is the role of the CBN and the mint to work together, and of course there is nothing wrong with the Ministry of Finance being taken on board here and of course, the presidency. When we talk about the independence of these various portfolios, in a developing setting, you don’t flaunt the independence. What concerns the people is that the government is working in tandem, everybody is aware of what is happening. It is the smooth working of the various arms of the government that is of interest to members of the public. At the beginning of this whole thing, we heard a whole lot of things that the CBN ought to have done this or that.

Since we got Independence, we have worked for the independence of the CBN so that they are not influenced by politics, or other considerations when they are implementing monetary policies. Monetary policy is really the management of money supply, management of all kinds of financial or fiduciary instruments. It’s not so much something we have to argue about.

It is presumed of the CBN that the people working there understand their roles, it’s not a general policy organization, that goes to the whole government. Also, nobody is coming out smelling of roses, whether it is the presidency or the CBN or not. After so many years of our Independence, are we saying the only way to stop politicians from buying votes is to change our currency? The country is not looking very good with this exercise. The reason you have to be careful with what to do, they have to consult with the president because the buck stops on his table as the president.

So, he has to know. It is obvious that the President was very involved. Also, you have to assess the timing, which is predicated on how long it would take to do what you want to do. That is why it is up to the CBN and their advisers to go to the government and say we have agreed to do this, and this is how much time we need. They should look at every aspect of it; procuring the papers they need to print; whether it is imported or locally made, the printing process, the logistics of identifying the various constituencies; the banks, the communities, the rural areas, and all the segments of the country. The people are not interested in all those details, but you have to take into account how you are going to deliver; is it by air, by road, by train? The CBN can then say ‘it would take us three months, six months or one year.’ You can even adjust and ask for more time.

In an ideal situation, when you say that this is not a new policy, but what should be the process. The Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Corporation said that the CBN should have notified them about a year ago, we are not sure this was done. So, what agencies of government should have been on board and how long should it take for the process to be as seamless as it should have been?

The presidency and the Governor of the CBN have in-between them advisers, the printers, and the distribution process. There are security materials that cannot be moved anyhow. It is the duty of the government to inform those that should be onboard. It is for them to find out all those that would be involved in the process of delivering the notes to the public. With what we have seen, the whole world must be marveling whether this is currency change or there is something else that is happening in this major country. In Africa, we are number one in GDP and what have you. People must be wondering that what is going on in this country.

All those who are responsible for delivering to the client, it is their responsibility to find out from the outset how long it would take depending on how much currency they are changing. Whatever happens, the logistics have to be very carefully put together. It is very apparent that we did not do that and we can’t keep talking about that. The logistics are the main problem. The issue between the CBN and the Supreme Court is not what we should be talking about, but why were the currencies not available when people started showing up at the banks at the time they wanted to get the currency?

Let’s refer to paragraph 7b of the President’s speech, where he said the proportion of currency outside banks grew from 78% in 2015 to 85% in 2022. As at October 2022, he said the currency in circulation had risen to N3.23trn. Also, the CBN Governor said that N2.1trn was mopped up from circulation since the programme began. It was reported that inflation has risen to 21.80% and the goal of the withdrawal was to reduce inflation, so has the ultimate goal of the currency redesign been defeated?

Some of the figures that should have been used for the comparison were not in the speech, that might not be the fault of the president, but those of the people drafting it. If you measure the money supply then, you should tell us what is there now. They didn’t do that, they only told us how much has been mopped up. Using this opportunity to control the money outside the banking system is an important goal, but it is not currency redesign that is usually used for that. There are all kinds of financial instruments you talk about such as tax, interest rates and deposit rates. The CBN should have realised how this thing would work out. That is why we have microfinance banks and all forms of institutions to ensure penetration in banking facilities. Monetary policy is not about redesigning of currency, you have cash reserve ratios and the use of all kinds of financial and fiduciary instruments to make sure that you have control of most of your money so that when you now come up with policies to control money supply, the impact would be reduced as much as possible.

What are your fears about how this policy has been implemented, do you think it would have effect on inflation?

If you want to curb inflation at all costs, you can get a battalion to shoot traders so that they don’t go to the markets. The other side of the coin is supply. To do it the way we have done it by reducing the volume of money will affect the entire value chain. There cannot be a beneficial policy, when you take an action that affects the entire value chain. Any economist should see a deep impact in the violent interaction in transactions. So people in the farm cannot buy fresh fish, fresh farm products cannot be stored and transaction is affected. This cannot be the intended effect of the currency change. This cannot be justification. I am not just a former minister, I buy things and I see what is happening, it is unbelievable. This is a roundabout thing. Most people have been complaining about this. We cannot say that the politicians rely on vote buying to get into office. How can we justify a draconian monetary policy like changing of currency, withholding people’s money? I am marveling and the whole world must be marveling. I was astounded to hear the IMF talking about it, they are not supposed to interfere with this. But they did, we cannot be celebrating the reduction of inflation, when people are dying. We see what is being shown in the media. Something is very wrong with what we are trying to do, trying to implement.

Do you think the situation will have any effect on inflation, especially with the broadcast of the president, if we don’t get it right in 60 days, would it pull us back?

Macro economy is not physics or chemistry, of course one can make predictions, the prediction is that there would be a contraction in the economy. But I can only say that it is not about introducing more money into circulation, something closer to what was withdrawn, but there are essential policies and there are other ways of judging success as I mentioned already, employment is one, production is another, inflation happens to be another one. The suffering and the impact on us, on transportation, schools; boarding houses where people have to go and buy items, the policy, as put together, they should have taken all these variables into consideration. My prediction is also predicated on what the president has said and what we are going to do next. The action the President has taken is in the right direction.

I heard how he said it should be done immediately. How do you distribute how much? We were not told how much of the N200 notes they are talking about. This additional money, have you planned how you will distribute it to all the states, including the Federal Capital Territory, to all the towns, and small villages. You have to specify how much of these new notes you expect to come in over a period. There is a whole of specific logistics that have to accompany any proper prediction of what will happen. If you curtail the money supply it would bring down inflation, but they have to check what it does to production, employment.

So, it’s not a uni-dimensional measure of success, you have to take all the other factors that you have to marry together. That is why we call it stability. The stability is when all those issues are balanced. Of course, you can do all sorts of things to bring down inflation. People might be on the streets and starving because there is no cash. Of course, inflation will come down and you are curtailing the demands for not just naira, but curtailing the demands for foreign exchange. But a lot of our local productions have a lot of foreign exchange content. So, all these things are inter-related.

