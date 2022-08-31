Huge turnout heralds Akinwunmi’s declaration for NFF presidency

…as Lagos FA boss vows to restore Nigeria’s football back to glory days

It was more like a carnival of sorts as the creme-de-la-creme in football administration turned up for the official declaration of Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi for the post of the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). Akinwunmi, the current 1st Vice President of the NFF, formally declared his intention to succeed Amaju Pinnick as federation boss at an elaborate event held at the prestigious Transcorp Hotel, Abuja on Tuesday.

It looked like a coronation, virtually all those that mattered in Nigerian football witnessed the epoch event with most of them declaring their support for the candidacy of the Lagos State Football Association Chairman at an election slated to hold on September 30, 2022, in Edo State. Virtually all the FA Chairmen, who constitute the electorate, were present at the event and joining them were Akinwunmi’s co-aspirants including the Chairman of the League Management Company, Shehu Dikko and Chairman of Chairmen on the current NFF board, Ibrahim Gusau. All current NFF board members, Supporters Club President-General Rafiu Ladipo among others were present.

One of the key highlights of the event was the declaration of support for Akinwunmi by one of his competitors in the race Danladi Bako who elected to step down and throw his weight behind the lawyer. However, Akinwunmi said the country will recapture its old glory in football if he is elected the next president of the NFF. He said he is on a mission to re-engineer and reinvigorate the administration of football in order to enhance the development of the game in Nigeria. He identified grassroots football development as one of the key areas his board would fully explore with a view to sustaining the supply channel for all the national teams.

The lawyer added that he will use his experience as the vice president of the NFF in the last eight years to enthrone an all-inclusive administration that usher a new era for the game. “I am coming to restore those glorious days when Nigeria used to be respected in the comity of football-playing nations in Africa and the world. “I will give priority to grassroots development so as to find replacements for the ageing players so that no gap will be left in the process of growing the sport again,” he said. He also said he will focus on a good marketing drive to support the various national teams and club sides both for local and international competitions.

