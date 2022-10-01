Sports

Hull sack manager just hours before Luton defeat

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Hull City dismissed manager Shota Arveladze just hours before their English second-tier fixture against Luton on Friday.

But it made little immediate difference, with the Tigers beaten 2-0 as they suffered a fifth consecutive loss, having now conceded 13 goals and scoring just the one to sit 20th in the Championship table.

Interim head coach Andy Dawson could only watch as Hull fell behind just six minutes in thanks to an Alfie Jones own-goal.

The worst defence in the division was pierced again a minute before halftime when Henri Lansbury scored with a well-struck shot from the edge of the penalty area, with victory taking the Hatters into fifth place.

Arveladze signed a two-and-a-half-year contract in January but lasted just eight months, with chairman Acun Ilicali, a Turkish media owner, saying: “It became clear our views weren’t aligned.”

A former player with Ajax and Glasgow giants Rangers, Arveladze guided Hull to safety last season.

But the club’s poor start to this campaign has led to both the exit of the Georgian and assistant head coach Peter van der Veen.

“During the international break, we had a number of meetings with Shota to discuss the direction of the team and the future of the club,” Ilicali also told Hull’s website before kick-off.

“As these meetings went on, it became clear our views weren’t aligned so we have made the decision to part ways. Shota and Peter leave with our thanks, greatest respect and fond wishes for the future.”

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Eagles must improve on home record, says Rohr …

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…Highlights Cape Verde’ weaknesses ahead Tuesday game   Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has said the national team must improve on its records at home as the team is yet to lose a game away in all the qualifiers he has handled since becoming the coach more than five years ago.   The coach expressed […]

Akwa United
Sports

Kano Pillars, Akwa Utd, in crunch tie in Kaduna

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It is going to be the top of the table clash when Kano Pillars welcome Akwa United to Kaduna in one of the Nigeria Professional Football League MatchDay 27 scheduled for various centres on Sunday.   Akwa United, currently top of the table with 49 points, a point ahead of their host, who is in […]
Sports

US, Mexico set for ‘Clasico’ in World Cup clash

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States will look to complete a calendar clean sweep of victories over Mexico on Friday when the arch-rivals collide in a heavyweight World Cup qualifying showdown in Cincinnati. The US head into Friday’s game buoyed by back-to-back wins over Mexico in 2021 — a thrilling 3-2 victory in the Concacaf Nations League […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica