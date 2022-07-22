News

Human body can’t adjust to night shift – Study

After monitoring groups of French hospital workers working day or night shifts during their working and free time, the researchers in Europe have shown that night work significantly disrupts both their sleep quality and their circadian rhythms, but also that workers can experience such disruption even after years of night shift work.

Their findings reported in the new study in the Lancet group journal ‘eBioMedicine,’ challenged the widespread belief that shift workers adjust to the night shift The scientists at the University of Warwick, jointly with those at Université Paris-Saclay, Inserm and Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (France) comwho pared 63 night-shift workers, working three or more nights of 10 hours each per week, and 77 day-shifters alternating morning and afternoon shifts at a single university hospital (Paul Brousse Hospital in Villejuif, near Paris). Analysis by the University of Warwick statisticians of interruptions to sleep and rhythmic variations in core body temperature showed that night-shift workers had less than half the median regularity and quality of sleep of their day-shift colleagues.

 

